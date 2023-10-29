Soviet Union sambo wrestler Evgeniy Nikolaevich Esin has died following a heart attack.

In a tribute the All-Russian Sambo Federation said Esin was a champion and medallist at the USSR Championships, a winner of the Spartakiad of the Peoples of the USSR, as well as a World Cup winner and world champion.

Esin is also an Honoured Master of Sports of the USSR, a sporting award given to individuals in Russia.

Earlier in life Esin was a student of the sambo school in the city of Kstovo, training with Nikolai Medvedev, himself a USSR champion and World Cup winner.

Esin also led the Kstovo City Committee on Physical Culture and Sports for many years.

The All-Russian Sambo Federation said they mourned Esin’s death and expressed sincere condolences to his family and friends.