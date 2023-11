Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez dedicate their gold at the Pan Americans and their qualification for Paris 2024 to those affected by Hurricane Otis

Mexicans Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez were crowned champions of artistic swimming in pairs on Thursday at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, which also secured their spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Mexican duo dedicated their success to those affected by the impact of Hurricane Otis in the Mexican state of Guerrero. Diosdado and Jiménez scored 235.7875 points in the free routine performed on this day, which was also the most challenging routine presented in the competition.

"We dedicate this medal to our entire family who is here with us. Also, a special dedication to Acapulco, to all the people who are currently going through difficult times in our country. They should know that this medal carries the strength and energy for Mexico to move forward," Diosdado said to the media after receiving the medal.

Joana Jimenez and Nuria Diosdado of Team Mexico compete on Artistic Swimming - Duets Technical Routine of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 © Getty Images

The athlete stated that they are "very satisfied" to have achieved something "historic" for their country, with a "clean execution" and no penalties.

To this result, they added the 250.2333 points obtained on Tuesday in the technical routine, for a total of 486.0208, guaranteeing them the gold medal and the spot in Paris.

Diosdado recalled that "the best place Mexico has achieved in the Olympic Games is ninth. So, along with Joa (Joana Jiménez), we hope to break that ninth place achieved in Sydney 2000 and improve on that position," she said.

Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jimenez compete during the artistic swimming duets technical routine event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 © Getty Images

Diosdado and Jiménez were also able to overcome their second-place finish at the Lima 2019 Games, where the gold went to the Canadian duet. "The fact that we have this gold today gives us an even greater benchmark to keep improving," said Jiménez.

This time, the silver medal went to the American duo of Megumi Field and Ruby Remati, who arrived at the competition with the bronze they won in synchronized swimming by teams at the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships in July.

The Americans scored a total of 451.6758 points, with 238.8467 points achieved on Tuesday in the technical routine and 212.8292 points obtained in the free routine on Thursday.

The Brazilian pair Laura Miccuci and Gabriela Regly Silva completed the podium with a score of 191.9604 in the free routine, plus the 198.2833 recorded in the technical routine, for a total of 390.2437.