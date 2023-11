Argentina and the United States are set to face off tomorrow in the grand final of women's field hockey.

This showdown between the Albiceleste and the North Americans will mark the eighth time they've battled for the gold. Canada and Chile fell by the wayside and will now vie for the bronze medal.





The Albiceleste triumphed over the Canadians with a stellar performance from Delfina Thome. The North Americans held their ground in the first half, but in the second period, Thome and Jakuna, two of the standout players in the tournament, made the difference. Raposo scored the third goal, sealing the match. They didn't give the Canadians any respite, who defended as best they could but ultimately had no chance.





Argentina is the favourite due to their consistent display of superiority throughout the tournament. Their two world championships and seven Pan American titles underline their extensive track record. The Pan American Games paid tribute to retired Argentine player Luciana Aymar, who was named the world's best field hockey player for eight consecutive years and boasts a trophy cabinet filled with world titles and Olympic medals.





Therefore, tomorrow we will witness the final that everyone has been anticipating, a showdown that has played out seven times before. The victor will secure a direct ticket to the Olympic event in Paris 2024.