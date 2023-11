Ticketmaster will handle ticket sales for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 and UCI BMX World Championships 2025.





Ticketmaster and the Danish Cycling Federation will join forces for the upcoming UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 and BMX 2025. Both organizations have signed an agreement for Ticketmaster to become the exclusive provider of ticketing services for these two major events hosted by the Union Cycliste Internationale.





The first event will take place at the Ballerup Super Arena, while the second event will be hosted in Copenhagen.





Ticketmaster has created custom pages and launched national and international marketing campaigns to boost ticket sales. In this regard, "Ticketmaster is the leading ticketing provider in terms of national and international marketing," and for sports officials, the agreement with the Danish Federation "has been crucial in reaching a large international audience, as the Track Cycling World Championships aims to attract tourists from around the world."





The cycling federation notes that "with the help of Ticketmaster, ticket sales have exceeded all expectations," and users have encountered no major obstacles. "This is a promising sign," announces the Federation to the extent that they anticipate being able to sell "all tickets for the Track Cycling World Championships in 2024," admits Andreas Juul Ingvartsen, Project and Event Coordinator, Danish Cycling Federation.





On the other hand, Andreas Nord Christensen, Client Development and Key Accounts member at Ticketmaster in Denmark, acknowledges that "the teams have put their best efforts into this partnership with DCU to provide the best ticketing services in the market." For Nord Christensen, "cycling has been attracting significant attention in the country in recent years, and these two championships are sure to be seen as milestones in Denmark's sports calendar for the coming years." In the past, the Badminton World Championships 2023 were held in Copenhagen, with unprecedented success that marked a turning point.