A spectacular free-kick goal by Rebeca Bernal secured Mexico the gold medal in women's football, defeating hosts Chile 1-0 at the XIX Pan American Games. The final will be remembered for the fact that the Chilean team had to field an outfield player as goalkeeper since they didn't have any of their natural goalkeepers available.

The question on everyone's mind was who would defend the local goal after Chile's goalkeepers, Christiane Endler (Olympique de Lyon) and Antonia Canales (Valencia), had to leave the national team camp and return to their clubs. The match was played on a date outside the FIFA calendar, and the clubs were not obligated to release their players.

Endler, considered by many as the best goalkeeper in the world, and Canales were allowed to participate in the Santiago 2023 tournament until October 31, so they had to return to training with their respective clubs. The chosen player by coach Luis Mena for the final was Colo Colo forward María José Urrutia, who couldn't do anything to stop Bernal's execution.

Aware of the situation, the Mexican players started testing her early on, and in the first five minutes, Urrutia, the only Chilean player to score a goal in a World Cup, responded brilliantly. With the match evenly balanced and no clear dominance from either side, Urrutia, aged 29, continued to respond seriously to Mexican attacks, drawing strength from the fervor of the crowd.

Chile's goalkeeper Maria Jose Urrutia (R) and defender Fernanda Ramirez (L) fight for the ball with Mexico's defender Diana Ordoñez during the women's team gold medal football match between Mexico and Chile at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023. © Getty Images

Meanwhile, the opponent's goal faced little trouble due to the lack of accuracy from the local players, who moved the ball well, attacked down the wings but struggled in the final meters. In this dynamic, the game reached the 30th minute when the CF Monterrey player delicately placed the ball on the pitch at the Elías Figueroa stadium in Valparaíso and skillfully curled it into the top right corner, beating the wall and an improvised goalkeeper who had no chance.

In the second half, Mexico definitively took control of the game, having opportunities to increase the lead. First, a goal by Diana Ordóñez (Houston Dash) was disallowed for offside after a pass from her teammate Lizbeth Ovalle (Tigres UANL), one of the standout players of the tournament. Later, Verónica Corral (Pachuca) struck the post with a venomous shot.

Without footballing arguments on the field, Chile also had limited options on the bench. The Chilean team entered the match with only 14 players available since forward Karen Araya and defender Camila Sáez, both from Madrid CFF and facing the same situation as Endler and Canales, had to return to their European clubs before playing the first final of the Pan American Games in their history.

"We are happy and excited about the significance of this medal. Today was a day to compete and win that gold. When a federation invests in women's football, you get these results," said Mexico's head coach, Spanish Pedro López. "The foundations we are laying are to build something great, and I believe we have all the materials to achieve it. I hope this is the first of many titles with Mexico," he concluded."