Packer was chosen as the Player of the Year and received the prestigious award recognizing her as the standout player in a season where she competed at the highest level of women's rugby. England's captain received the coveted prize today at the Go Media Stadium, in front of thousands of fans and alongside her teammates.





Joining Packer in the spotlight was Katalyn Vahaakolo, named Breakthrough Player of the Year. Completing the honours list, with the Try of the Year award, was Sofia Stefan. The fans were the ones who, through their votes, selected the nominees and subsequently, the winners.





World Rugby officials highlighted 2023 as the year when women's rugby has seen the most growth, marking the beginning of a new era leading up to the Women's Rugby World Cup, a long-standing aspiration for all stakeholders. These awards and the trend of promoting and enhancing women's rugby are serving as inspiration for young girls, ensuring that this sport continues to grow in the generations to come.





NOMINATIONS FOR THE WORLD RUGBY AWARDS 2023





World Rugby XV Player of the Year in association with Mastercard

Ruahei Demant (New Zealand)

Abby Dow (England)

Marlie Packer (England)

Gabrielle Vernier (France)





World Rugby XV Breakthrough Player of the Year in association with Tudor

Carla Arbez (France)

Francesca McGhie (Scotland)

Mererangi Paul (New Zealand)

Katelyn Vahaakolo (New Zealand)





International Rugby Players Female Try of the Year