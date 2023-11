The qualification process for Paris 2024 in the FIBA 3x3 Basketball discipline has already secured three spots for men and three for women. All of them earned their spots through the FIBA Ranking.





The men's teams from Serbia (bronze in Tokyo 2020), the United States (silver in the latest 2023 World Championship), and China (showing great progress in recent times) have secured their participation in the 3x3 version of Basketball.





On the other hand, in the women's category, China (bronze in Tokyo 2020), the United States (gold), and France (in great form) have secured their spots in what will be the second time that 3x3 basketball will be part of the Olympic games. It's worth noting that the French team did not have a direct qualification to participate in Paris 2024 as is the case with most disciplines, due to being the host.





In addition to these teams, there are still 5 spots per gender remaining to qualify for the upcoming Olympic games. In December, the hosts and the teams participating in the 3 qualifying tournaments, which will take place in the first half of next year, will be announced. Each team will have 4 athletes (3 starters and 1 substitute), making a total of 64 contributing to the discipline.





The 3x3 basketball tournament of Paris 2024 will take place between Tuesday, July 30th, and Monday, August 5th, at the "Place de la Concorde" a specially designed venue for 5,020 spectators. There, competitions in skateboarding, breaking, BMX freestyle, as well as street basketball, will be held.





How the ranking is determined:

According to FIBA rules, the FIBA 3x3 Team Ranking is calculated by adding up the points from the FIBA 3x3 Individual World Ranking of the top 3 players of each team, following the rules in the FIBA 3x3 Ranking Guide. It is calculated daily at 12:00 UTC and only includes teams validated by FIBA (current or previous season).

The Team Ranking plays an important role in determining which teams are preferentially assigned to the professional circuit (FIBA 3x3 World Tour & Challengers and FIBA 3x3 Women's Series). The assignment is defined in the respective FIBA manuals before the start of the season.