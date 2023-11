As part of his trip to Bangladesh, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Zahid Ahsan Russel.

The two discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth and sports, as well as prospects of the exchange of experience. Bangladesh has close ties with Azerbaijan in religious, cultural, sports and other fields.

During the meeting, Youth and Sports Secretary Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed, senior officials of the ministry and Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation’s president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed were present.

The state minister thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov for visiting Bangladesh.

State Minister Zahid Ahsan said Bangladesh is currently enjoying the benefits of demographic dividend. One in three people in the country is underage and the government is providing them with training with the aim of transforming them into skilled workers.