An unprecedented table tennis final took place at the Sol2023 Pacific Games when two twin sisters faced off for the Gold in the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Final at the HCC Arena. Emotions ran high in women's basketball, and New Caledonia dominated in swimming.

Tahiti entered as a strong contender and dominator in the table tennis events. In the semifinals of mixed doubles, they had three pairs among the final four, aiming for a triple crown for their country. The uniqueness: In both teams, the Tehatetau sisters, Kelley and Keala, were present, but not on the same team; they played separately. Both secured their spots in the final alongside Ocean Bealrose and Kenji Hotan, respectively, defeating New Caledonia and the other Tahitian team that reached the semifinals.





This guaranteed gold for the delegation, but the honor was at stake beyond the medals, as it would be a face-off between twin sisters. After the semifinals, an elated President of the Tahiti Table Tennis Federation, Heifara Lanteires, couldn't contain his excitement about the victory. "We have the goal of winning all the medals in the event with our young team," he said.





When asked about what it meant for the twin sisters to face each other in the final for the gold medal, he commented, "They are used to playing against each other. The victory would be for the team and the country," attempting to normalize a situation at least unprecedented in current Olympism.





While the coach's desire to secure all three medals could not materialize as his team fell to New Caledonia 3-0, the battle for gold and family glory would capture all attention in the Solomon Islands. How did that match end? Obviously, the Tehatetau pair won, securing the gold for Tahiti, but which of the sisters? Kelley claimed the glory with her partner Belrose, with a scoreline of 4-1 that will go down in history. There are many medal contests throughout the competition, but none between sisters and twins, hence the significance of this unprecedented event in the Pacific Games.

Tahití Twin sister - Photo: Lawrence Ale, Pacific Games News Service





This Saturday, the table tennis action concludes from 9 AM with finals in eight events: men's doubles, women's doubles, men's singles, women's singles, men's singles classes 1-5, men's singles classes 6-10, women's singles classes 1-5, and women's singles classes 6-10.





Excitement is not confined to table tennis. In volleyball, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Tahiti will vie for gold after winning their semifinals at the Friendship Hall on Friday night. PNG defeated New Caledonia (2-1), and Tahiti did the same against Samoa (3-1). Tahiti will also compete for the gold medal in women's volleyball, having defeated Fiji by 3-1 in the semifinal. The Tahitian girls will face New Caledonia (coming off a 3-1 victory over American Samoa) starting at 1 PM. The men's gold match is scheduled for 3 PM.





Speaking of emotions, hearts raced in the women's basketball semifinals at the Honiara Friendship Hall on Friday. The Cook Islands and Tahiti women reached the gold medal match by just one point in thrilling games. Tahiti did it with a 56-55 victory against Samoa, and the Cook Islands won 51-50 against Fiji. Tahiti's Mahinetea Tavanae said after reaching the finals, "The key to the success of our team was confidence and belief in the team."





From 2 PM, the Honiara Friendship Hall will be dressed in splendor this Saturday. The top two teams in the tournament will vie for gold, while the bronze match will be contested at 9 AM.

Cook Islan Vs. Fiji in semifinals - Photo: Junior Wasi, Pacific Games News Service





In the men's basketball semifinal, Guam dominated Samoa with a 93-65 victory, and Fiji defeated New Caledonia 71-60. The bronze medal match will be at 10:30 AM, and the clash for gold is at 4:30 PM.





Emotions continued in swimming on Friday night with two Pacific records and the last eight finals and 24 medals won at the Honiara Aquatic Center. New Caledonia asserted its great supremacy with 53 medals in this specialty (21 gold, 19 silver, 13 bronze), doubling the second-placed Tahiti with 25 (four gold, eight silver, 13 bronze) and tripling the third-placed Fiji with 14 (two gold, seven silver, five bronze). Samoa finished fourth with 10 (four gold, three silver, three bronze), while the Cook Islands were fifth with seven (four gold, two silver, one bronze).

New Caledonia’s Lara Grangeon-De-Villele won 11 gold medals at Sol2023 swimming. Photos: Micah Alvince, Pacific Games News Service