The Saudi capital, Riyadh, is gearing up from today for four days to host, for the first time in its history, the forum and the electoral General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee, with the participation of over 200 attendees and representatives from 45 Asian countries, as well as several heads of international and regional Paralympic federations.

On behalf of His Royal Highness, the President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi will inaugurate the forum on the first day. The ceremony will feature speeches from SOPC and the President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Mr. Majid Rashid, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Additionally, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz will be awarded the honorary prize for his service to Paralympic sports in the Asian continent.

The city of Riyadh. © Getty Imagges

In the evening of the same day, there will be a ceremony for the Asian Paralympic Committee Awards in its seven categories, in addition to a dinner in honour of the delegations participating in the forum and the General Assembly.

Mr. Rashid will preside over the General Assembly of the Committee on its first day, which will take place from morning until the evening of Monday, November 28. Members of the Assembly will witness the opening ceremony of the Saudi Games 2023 at half-past seven in the evening.

The committee's General Assembly concludes on Tuesday when the executive office elections for the Asian Committee for the sports period 2023-2027 will take place.