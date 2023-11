Debrecen-Miskolc will host the 7th edition of the European Universities Games from 12-24 July 2024, with over 4500 athletes expected to compete in the largest university sports event in Hungary since 1965. The Hungarian city attended a crucial meeting just before the opening of registrations scheduled for 15 December.

The EUG2024 Supervision Commission was led by EUSA Secretary General Matjaz Pecovnik; Sports Manager Miha Zvan; Education & Development Manager Sara Rozaman; Consultant Natasa Jankovic; Sports Administrator Aleksandra Andreeva; Sports Officer Eszter Gulyas; and Media Coordinator Salvatore Sisca.

Members of the Commission Supervision during the meeting in Debrecen. © EUG2024

On Thursday, 23 November, at the Debreceni Egyetem Atlétikai Club football stadium, and after a brief introduction, the EUG2024 Organising Committee, led by Dr Szabolcs Biro, presented a status and progress report, updating all present on the progress made in various organizational fields for the Debrecen-Miskolc edition of the Games. The report included updates on the organizational structure and the final sports programme, which will include 17 sports in total: 3x3 Basketball, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Handball, Beach Volleyball, Chess, Football, Futsal, Handball, Judo, Karate, Kickboxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, and Water Polo.

Representatives from the National Event Management Agency (NRÜ) - Ms. Bernadett Szentmiklosi, Ms. Agota Schnell, and Mr. David Benedikti - attended the meeting. The delegation of the EUG2024 Organizing Committee included representatives of the Hungarian University Sports Federation (MEFS), led by Secretary General Mr. Peter Juhasz, OC Project Manager Dr. Szabolcs Biro, Mr. Laslo Vegh, Mr. Gyorgy Kovacs, Ms. Tamara Toth, accompanied by MEFS Board Member and EUSA EC Member Mr. Zoltan Rakaczki. Local organizers from Debrecen were represented by Ms. Katalin Varga, Mr. Tibor Poszmet, and Eva Gathy, while the Miskolc OC delegation included Ms. Reka Molnar, Ms. Eva Antal, Mr. Istavn Havasi, and Mr. Tamas Kasa. During their stay, EUSA also met with the Director of the Sports Science Coordination Institute of Debrecen University, Prof. Dr. Laszlo Balogh, Hungarian Olympic Committee Member Mr. Andras Becksy, and Debrecen Finance Director Mr. Tamas Dekan.

Various proposals were presented across different areas during the event, with a focus on topics such as opening and closing ceremony scenarios and programs involving the 1500 volunteers anticipated during the event. Inspection visits were conducted at the sports venues on the University of Debrecen campus, accompanied by representatives from Lounge Ltd. and Sport-Events Ltd. Additionally, a visit was made to the EUG2024 stand at the DExpora exposition in the main university building, concluding with an official dinner.

On Friday, 24 November, the Supervision Commission Meeting concluded with a wrap-up session in the morning. EUSA Secretary General Matjaz Pecovnik thanked the local organizers for their hard work and scheduled the next report meetings for the near future