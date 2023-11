Kodai Naraoka needed five finals to secure his first HSBC BWF World Tour title, the Li-Ning Master China. He achieved this by winning the final against one of the favorites, Kenta Nishimoto, with a score of 21-13, 21-13.

Naraoka's victory marked the second title for Japan after Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida won in women's doubles. Meanwhile, the host country China claimed the other three titles, but the last match was closely contested, with Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang almost losing a match they had in their hands.

There was much at stake for Nishimoto in the men's singles final, as a victory would qualify him for the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2023. However, it was Naraoka who set the pace, dominating the match with his characteristic long rallies and forcing his opponent into total discomfort. Nishimoto tried his best to change the pace but couldn't handle Naraoka, and in 52 minutes, the world number 5 secured a 21-13, 21-13 victory. "It feels great to win my first World Tour title. I'm quite relieved. I could play without pressure and was more relaxed, even though my opponent is very strong. I have been working very hard to find success. This is the first time I've won such a heavyweight trophy!" explained the winner.

Naraoka, winner of theLi-Ning Master in China. ©HSBC BWF

In the women's singles final, Chinese player Han Yue retired after the second game due to an injury, giving Chen Yu Fei her fourth title of the season.

The last match of the day was perhaps the most dramatic of the tournament. The showdown between Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty had everything men's doubles could offer.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. © HSBC BWF

The Indians fell behind early in the deciding game and faced seven match points. However, Rankireddy and Shetty kept closing in gradually, unsettling the Chinese. Nevertheless, the final rally favored Liang/Wang, giving them their fourth title of the season: 21-19, 18-21, 21-19. "Our opponents were very persistent and made very few mistakes. We lost some consecutive points and panicked. Fortunately, the ending was good," noted the winners.

In the all-Japanese women's doubles final, Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida defeated Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota 21-18, 21-11