The Dutch driver claimed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates on the Yas Marina Circuit, marking the 22nd (and final) race of the Formula 1 season. Verstappen secured 19 wins out of 22 races (along with 21 podiums), a truly astonishing feat that solidifies his status as the King of Formula 1.



The reigning champion, Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team, led from start to finish in the last race of the year. Despite Charles Leclerc's initial attempt to overtake the Dutch driver, he couldn't snatch the lead. The champion of the 74th Formula 1 season faced minimal difficulties on the track, enjoying an almost ideal evening in the Middle East, mirroring his successful 2023 campaign.



The 22nd race of the year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, crowned Max Verstappen and declared him the ultimate monarch of the global motorsport. In this final race of the year, he was joined by Charles Leclerc and George Russell, who capitalized on a 5-second penalty imposed on Mexican driver Checo Pérez, finishing fourth. The McLarens of Norris and Piastri finished fifth and sixth, while Spaniard Fernando Alonso secured seventh place and fourth in the overall standings. Yuki Tsunoda retained the eighth position despite a late attempt by former world champion Hamilton to overtake him. Stroll finished in tenth place.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)



Born in Hasselt, Belgium, but competing for the Netherlands, Verstappen doubled the points of his closest rival, Mexican Sergio Perez, securing his third consecutive title in the premier category of motorsport. The point difference was substantial, with Verstappen accumulating 585 points to Perez's 275. Hamilton, on the other hand, finished the season in third place with 234 points.



In the constructors' competition, the Red Bull team dominated their closest rivals with 860 points. They had a significant lead over Mercedes (409 points) and Ferrari (406 points), who finished second and third, respectively.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses for a photo with his team in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)



All podium finishes:



Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 Podium



Max Verstappen / Red Bull

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

George Russell / Mercedes

Formula 1 2023 Driver Standings



Max Verstappen / Red Bull / 575 points

Sergio Pérez / Red Bull / 285 points

Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes / 234 points



Formula 1 2023 Constructors' Standings



Red Bull / 860 points

Mercedes / 409 points

Ferrari / 406 points