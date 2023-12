Twelve anonymous individuals who remain behind the frontline of sports received their distinction and recognition for the invisible yet prioritized work without which athletes couldn't shine or even compete

Young Coach of the Year - Alice Boucher (Gymnastics): Former competitive gymnast and coach of TeamGym and Acro at Level 2. She has created a welcoming and inclusive space for adults and children, tailoring sessions to individual skills and goals, and building their confidence.

Community Coach of the Year - Mhairi Lake (Netball): Mhairi has worked diligently to develop netball in the Clydesdale area, with the local club significantly growing in all age categories under her leadership.

Performance Pathway Coach of the Year - Mark Stevenson (Wheelchair Basketball): Mark has overseen the success of Scotland's top wheelchair basketball teams as head coach in recent years, including the victory of the Scotland National Under-18 Academy in their British Wheelchair Basketball Junior League.

Coach Developer of the Year - Lesley McKenna (Multisport): Lesley has supported coaches in a wide variety of sports within the High-Performance systems of Scotland and the UK.

Coach for Disability Sport of the Year - David Gillespie (Badminton): David is a volunteer coach and committee member of the Glasgow Disability Badminton Club, where he leads weekly badminton sessions for adults.

High-Performance Coach of the Year - Hamish McKnight (Snowboard): Hamish is the head coach of Freestyle Snowboard at GB Snowsport and has attained the highest level of coaching qualifications.

Young Volunteer of the Year - Lauren Matthews (Netball): Lauren is the president of the Central Netball Association, becoming the youngest president of a local netball association in Scotland.

Volunteer of the Year - Stephen Sutton (Cricket): Stephen has had an extraordinary impact on his club, covering everything from training, fundraising to cleaning the club's building with his volunteering hours.

Young Official of the Year - Sam McLellan (Fencing): At the age of 22, Sam has achieved notable success by becoming the youngest FIE-certified referee in the world in sabre fencing.

Referee of the Year - Linda Atkinson (Artistic Swimming): Linda is the highest-rated artistic swimming judge in Scotland and a Level G Judge for World Aquatics.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Raza Sadiq (Multisport): Raza is a notable figure whose 24 years of dedicated service as the founder and president of the Active Life Club have touched countless lives. His commitment to inclusion and active overcoming of barriers is commendable.