The 36th World Military Wrestling Championship, organised by the State Border Service and the Ministry of Defence and Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, ended this Saturday in Baku with an outstanding performance by Azerbaijani wrestlers.

The World Championship, which included freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, saw the participation of 176 athletes from 18 countries with an international panel of 12 professional judges adding to the diverse and competitive atmosphere.

Azerbaijan, the host of this major military event, dominated the medals table by a wide margin ahead of Iran (second) and Turkey (third).

One of the big stars of the event, three-time world champion Haji Aliyev, did not disappoint the local fans with a great victory in the final of the 70 kg category.

Gurban Gurbanov (-77kg) defeated Russia's Alexander Babumara in the final to take gold, as did Greco-Roman wrestler Nihad Guluzadeh (-60kg), who beat Iran's Milad Reza Nejad.

Freestyle wrestler Orkhan Abbasov won a gold medal in the -79kg category, defeating his Kazakh opponent in the final. Ali Rahimzadeh (-65kg), Turan Bayramov (-74kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (-92kg) also finished in second place.

Among the silver medallists, Lachin Valiyev (-87kg) lost to Iran's Nasser Alizadeh in the final, as did Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (-61kg), who couldn't overcome Turkey's Ahmet Duman. Elnura Mammadova (52kg) finished second and Nargiz Samadova (-50kg) took bronze.