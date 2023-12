It has always been internationally recognized as one of the most prestigious and attractive mass events, L'Ardéchoise, because among other things it brings together every year in Saint-Félicien.

In the heart of the Ardèche department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, nearly 15,000 fans from all over Europe and beyond, so from the beginning it has shown that it had the characteristics and virtues to be able to organize an event like this. And the good news came this week.

Enrico Della Casa, President of the European Cycling Union: "Talking about L'Ardèche in the world of cycling is undoubtedly talking about an emblematic event, and the fact that the 2024 and 2025 European Championships will be held in Saint-Félicien “It is a source of pride and satisfaction for our federation.”



After 30 years of existence, L'Ardéchoise has perfectly integrated the philosophy of massive events, combining the sporting aspect with the characteristics of the events in terms of tourism, economic impact, promotion of the territory, without forgetting the investment in infrastructure and related services. with cycling, thus improving the quality of life of the inhabitants in the long term. This sport-tourism binomial has been declared one of the most profitable and energizing strategies in recent years, since the sport became popular.

Ardèche has always been a town with a long cycling tradition and many experiences and that has been what has tipped the balance to become the chosen place. It maintains a very close and consolidated relationship with cycling, and these two important events are added to the 2025 European Road Championships.

The true strength of this event has always been the involvement of the entire local community; an involvement that can generate a sense of belonging and pride in all participants, while providing fundamental support to the organization of the event. Everything is always easier when the organization has so many hands to work with.





Louis Clozel, president of L'Ardéchoise: "We are proud to be able to host an event of this magnitude on our roads for the next two years. It is recognition of our know-how and the importance of our event. It is also a beautiful reward for our numerous volunteers".

The tests, of which the route has not yet been revealed in its entirety, will once again have a little of everything. A very demanding, hard and very complete route that always attracts the attention of cyclists and that, perhaps for that reason, has become a reference. Participation will be confirmed from now on, when the venue has finally been signed.