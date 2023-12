Recently, an International Conference on Sustainability and Legacy in Sport was held in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where challenges and perspectives were discussed. The event was conducted under the patronage of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the European University Sports Association (EUSA), among other significant organizations.





The seventh edition, though influenced by the situation in Ukraine and the current state due to the war, successfully brought together prominent speakers who addressed insightful topics, expressing hope for a swift return to peace and the continued advancement and growth of sports, education, and scientific endeavors.





The conference was conducted in a hybrid format and commenced with greetings from distinguished guests, including FISU President, Mr. Leonz Eder, Ms. Maria Bulatova, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, and Mr. Yevheniy Imas, President of the Sports Students' Union of Ukraine (SSUU).





On Wednesday, plenary sessions covered topics related to the social, ecological, economic, and organizational dimensions of sports within the concept of sustainable development. These included the physical culture of children and youth as components of sustainable development, current challenges in sports development and achieving sustainable development goals, Olympic education as the implementation of sustainable development ideas in society, and the current challenges in training choreographers in higher education institutions. A conducive roundtable discussion followed, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas, with EUSA President Mr. Adam Roczek addressing key components and innovative directions in European student sports development programs.

As part of the conference program, a satellite seminar on University Sport Management: Sustainable Development of the Erasmus+ Project Enhancing Sport Organizations and Management (ESOM) also took place on Wednesday. To kick off the satellite seminar, Andrej Pisl, Project and Communications Manager of the European University Sports Association (EUSA), provided an overview of the ESOM project, its goals, main activities, topics covered, and the timeline for 2023 and 2024.





Other topics included participation in university sports within the Sports Students Union of Montenegro and the overall importance of sports, particularly student sports, in the community. The role of the environment and opportunities in fostering student engagement was emphasized, along with the significance of media coverage and popularity in increasing student participation, interest, and engagement in sports.





A presentation on Media and Communication in university sport was delivered by Aleksandra Leszczynska from the University Sports Association of Poland. This covered the media and communication strategy of AZS, the benefits of the press office, the usage of the website as a platform, social media, and the importance of collaboration with local media and media factors.

© Image: EUSA Media - The International Conference on Sustainability and Legacy in Sport 2023 took place in Kyiv





To conclude the seminar, Anna Volosiuk, a representative of the Sports Student Union of Ukraine, discussed Marketing and Promotion in university sports, sharing best practices from their experience. She spoke about the popularization of student sports in Ukraine, information tools, mass sports events in Ukraine, and other methods of increasing interest in university sports at both local and international levels.





In addition to these specific topics, the conference also addressed general themes such as sports medicine, public health, mental health in sports, youth and the Olympic movement, and education through sports. These topics were primarily presented through sessions and panel discussions, featuring professionals in the respective fields of discussion.