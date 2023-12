The World Triathlon Executive Board decided to award Edmonton, Canada, the prestigious sports event: World Triathlon Multisport Championships 2027.

Following a thorough analysis by the World Triathlon Executive Board, which considered factors such as the venue, budget, hotels, environmental data, and more, it was determined that the capital of the province of Alberta in Canada, situated on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, would be the chosen location.

It's worth noting that the city, with a population of one million, has been the host of several events in this decade. Notable among them are the World Triathlon Championships 2021, the PTO Canadian Open 2022, the Americas Triathlon Cup 2023, and over 20 years of organizing World Cups and World Series events. The successful execution of these events may have influenced the final decision.

The Last World Multisport Championships in Ibiza 2023. Photo: IBIZAMULTISPORT

Regarding the competition itself, these championships made their debut six years ago when they were added to the World Triathlon calendar in 2017, bringing together triathletes from around the world in a diverse format.

Approximately 4,500 athletes at various levels, from elite to beginners, are expected to participate in six unique events: the Long Distance Championships, Duathlon Championships (Sprint and Standard), Cross Championships, Cross Duathlon Championships, Aquathlon Championships, and Long Distance.

Marisol Casado, President of World Triathlon and IOC Member, also commented: "I want to extend my most sincere congratulations to Edmonton for being chosen as the host city for the 2027 World Triathlon Multisport Championships. Edmonton has proven multiple times to be a reliable, committed, and successful partner in organizing top-level triathlon events, and I am completely sure that they will deliver again in 2027."

A bit of history:

The World Multisport Championships debuted on the World Triathlon calendar in 2017 in the city of Penticton. After the success in Canada, it continued in Fyn, Denmark in 2018, and Pontevedra, Spain in 2019. Unfortunately, it had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and races in 2021 took place in different locations (Almere, El Anillo, and Avilés).

In 2022, the event reached Romania and Slovakia, returning to its original format of all competitions in one location in the ten-day festival on the picturesque island of Ibiza, Spain, in 2023, with a record of over 60 represented nationalities. The next year, it will be held in the city of Townsville, Australia, in 2024.

About the competition:

