The Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) and the Local Organizing Committee (AINAPGOC) announced that the Asian Para Games will take place in the city of Nagoya, in central Japan, from October 18 to October 24, 2026.

Featuring a total of 18 sports, Nagoya, located four and a half hours by car from the Japanese capital, Tokyo, will be the epicenter of Asia's premier Paralympic event in 2026.

From Sunday, October 18, to Saturday, October 26, 2026, these games will be held, condensed in terms of days but not in the number of sports and participating athletes. A total of 45 delegations from the National Olympic Committees of Asia will be present, competing in 18 sports in this city of 2.3 million inhabitants.

Palestine's Tareq Jalhoom at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. © Getty Images

Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture in Japan, is a manufacturing and shipping hub in the center of Honshu and will host between 3,600 and 4,000 athletes who will also compete in the 2026 Asian Games. The 20th Asian Games will take place between September 19 and October 4, 2026, marking the third time in history after Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.

The fifth edition of the Asian Para Games, the largest Paralympic event after the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 from August 28 to September 8 next year, will feature a significant lineup of sports:

The President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Majid Rashed, stated: "We are pleased to announce the complete list of sports, providing certainty to athletes and National Paralympic Committees planning for the Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya. Two years after Paris and two years before Los Angeles 2028, our Games allow athletes to truly test their progress in a large-scale multi-sporting environment.

"Moreover, they contribute to maintaining enthusiasm and interest in para-sports, with significant media coverage expected for National Paralympic Committees that may not send large delegations to the Paralympic Games. We are immensely proud of our regional games and the reach and importance they have. They play a vital role in the development of the Paralympic Movement in Asia," said the President born in the United Arab Emirates.

The closing ceremony of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games. APC

The complete list of sports is as follows:

-Para Archery.

-Para Athletics.

-Para Badminton.

-Blind Football.

-Boccia.

-Para Cycling (Track and Road).

-Goalball.

-Para Judo.

-Para Powerlifting.

-Para Shooting.

-Para Swimming.

-Para Table Tennis.

-Para Taekwondo.

-Sitting Volleyball.

-Wheelchair Basketball.

-Wheelchair Fencing.

-Wheelchair Rugby.

-Wheelchair Tennis.