The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has charged the presidents of the national sports federations, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and athletes to ensure that Nigeria surpasses its past performances at the global sporting fiesta ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The NOC Chairman, Habu Gumel, gave the charge during the body's AGM, which was held on Wednesday through a virtual meeting.

Gumel said Nigeria needs to be a strong contender in the three major Games in 2024, according to a communiqué released on Thursday by NOC spokesperson Tony Nezianya.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Habu Gumel shakes hands with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ©ANOC

"We need a new result at the 2024 Paris Olympics by improving on the 1996 Atlanta Games where Nigeria won two gold medals," he said.

He therefore called for Nigeria to perform better at the Paris Olympics, even as the country prepares to participate in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games and the African Games.