Over 1,000 athletes have a week ahead to compete for their medals and successes. From 16 to 21December, the Uganda Christian University (UCU) hosts the Inter-University Games, featuring 16 sports disciplines in its program of activities.

A week of struggle and overcoming that tests the best talents in student age. The event is organized by the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS).

At an event held at the Bishop Tucker Building in UCU, Mukono, UCU Vice Chancellor Aaron Mushengyezi expressed his views. "It's our joy to partner with AUUS to organize the 19th edition of the Inter-University Games 2023. We want to take this opportunity to welcome all sportsmen and women from all universities to be part of this momentous occasion in December," he said.

"I thank AUUS for considering us as a viable substitute to replace Makerere University when the plans could not proceed as earlier set. As a university, we are committed to sports because hosting these tournaments helps us improve our facilities and even build more, which we would not have done without organizing such a tournament," he added.

The president of the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS), Peninah Kabenge, thanked the UCU administration for accepting the request to organize the event at short notice. "Originally, the games were supposed to be played at Makerere University, but the schedule there hardly allows it since students will be doing their exams. So we had to look for a viable substitute, and here we are at UCU," she added.

The disciplines contested in the Inter-University Games are:

Athletics Track-Field

Basketball

Badminton

Chess

Darts

Football

Handball

Karate

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Scrabble

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Woodball