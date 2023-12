Kazakhstan and the rest of the world settle for a draw on Champions' Night in Astana

Local boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov's match was one of the highlights of the penultimate IBA Champions' Night before the end of 2023, leading up to the one in Moscow.

The boxer maintained his professional unbeaten streak by defeating Jabulani Makhense from South Africa in the 71 kg main event. Both athletes took defensive stances in the early stages, keeping their distance. Yeleussinov commanded the fight and added another win to his undefeated record of 12 professional matches.

The Beeline Arena, where the Champions' Night took place. IBA

In the second bout of the card, Russian Khariton Agrba defeated Dulat Bekbauov in the 67 kg match. In the fifth round, Bekbauov, a silver medallist at the World Championships, saw his fight end in the eighth round. In the end, Agrba raised his arms in victory. Agrba secured a Russian win, and Bekzat Nurdauletov from Kazakhstan, a gold medallist at the 2019 World Championships, claimed another victory for his team.

In the 80 kg bout between local favorite Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Jose Miguel Borrego from Mexico, there were doubts, but the surprise came as the visitor triumphed with a deadly and demanding fourth round. The referee's count gave him the win.

The fight between Zon and Nurdauletov was intense and tough, with many blows exchanged, and in the end, the victory went to Nurdauletov.

Winner of the WBT Silver Belt Series, Pavel Fedorov, representing Serbia, contributed a point to the visitors in a closely contested match against Serik Temirzhanov in the 63.5 kg contest.

Dutch boxer Gradus Kraus also secured an 80 kg victory over Yerassyl Zhakepov. The fight was closely contested, but on points, the Dutchman emerged victorious.

The first two fights favored the hosts, Kazakhstan, represented by two world champions: Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Makhmud Sabyrkhan. Tashkenbay defeated Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov of Uzbekistan in the 51 kg category, and Sabyrkhan defeated Rolando Martinez Perez from Cuba in the 57 kg category.

With this weekend's Champions' Night in Moscow, there is a brief hiatus until it resumes with events in Croatia, Slovenia, and, in March, in Madrid