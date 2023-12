Members of the Executive Committee of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) had their final meeting of the year, where a review of the successful year took place, and preliminary approval was granted to 9 universities as Associate Members.

The EUSA Executive Committee members virtually convened in what marked the last official meeting of the year. The significant gathering commenced with welcoming remarks from EUSA President, Adam Roczek, and Secretary General, Matjaz Pecovnik, followed by reports and updates since the last meeting held at the EUSA General Assembly in Kusadasi, on the shores of the Aegean Sea in Turkey, in October.





Executive Committee members and auditors were also briefed on the successful summer season of the European University Championships, with over 5300 participants in 19 sports. Additionally, information was provided on the upcoming inaugural edition of the European University Winter Championships, scheduled to take place in the Dolomites, Val di Zoldo, from December 18 to 21, 2023. The winter edition is anticipated to bring together over 200 participants across 3 sports (Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Volleyball), along with educational activities in the form of the Winter Forum.





Detailed discussions were held regarding the European University Games 2024. The event is set to be hosted next summer in Hungary, in the cities and universities of Debrecen and Miskolc, featuring 17 sports and a variety of educational, social, and cultural activities.

Furthermore, the EUSA Executive Committee members preliminarily approved 9 new universities as Associate Members. Currently, EUSA comprises 47 members—national university sports bodies in 47 countries—and 91 Associate Members—universities in 18 countries.





Based on proposals received from EUSA members, new members of the EUSA Student Commission were appointed for a 2-year term.





The EUSA Executive Committee approved the EUSA Development Fund for 2024, aiming to support the participation of national university sports associations and their university teams in EUSA Educational and Sport Events. This includes the European University Games Miskolc-Debrecen 2024, the EUSA Conference and 25th Anniversary in Vienna, and the EUSA-FISU Seminar 2024 in Salerno.





In conclusion, the EUSA Executive Committee wished each other, as well as the wider EUSA family, EUSA participants, and volunteers, a peaceful and enjoyable holiday season, and all the best in the upcoming year.





It is worth noting that the next in-person meeting of the EUSA Executive Committee will take place in Aveiro in April 2024.