Table tennis stars will kick off the WTT Champions season in Incheon, South Korea, from 27-31 March 2024, with $300,000 at stake.

The world's best table tennis stars will launch their WTT Champions campaign in Incheon, a city in South Korea bordering the capital Seoul, with the newly opened Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort playing host to the first event of the WTT series held in the Asian country.





The top 32 individual players in the world, both men and women, will compete for a significant prize of $300,000 and 1000 points in the ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking, in this locality of nearly 3 million people attached to the South Korean capital, in addition to making history as the first champions to claim a WTT title in the Republic of Korea.

Panoramic view of INSPIRE Arena. WTT





As the Official Entertainment Resort and Partner, Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort will accommodate and entertain players, entourages, and staff in their new premier hotel with 1275 uniquely conceptualized rooms across three towers. Event attendees will be treated to incredible table tennis action in the 15,000-seat multipurpose arena in Korea.





"We are excited to bring World Table Tennis and the WTT Champions Incheon event to INSPIRE and our world-class entertainment resort. Having the world's best athletes playing and staying here with us at INSPIRE will create unforgettable memories and provide fans and guests of the resort the opportunity to have a wonderful experience with us as well. We can't wait to host the first WTT Champions event of the year," said Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort.





It is worth noting that there are four WTT Champions events in the year, bringing together the world's best athletes in the specialty, showcasing their unparalleled skills and dedication to table tennis.

Touching down in March 2024, #WTTIncheon marks the first ever WTT Series event in the Korea Republic, and we couldn't think of a better way to kickstart the #WTTChampions series in 2024! 🛬🇰🇷



Read all about it 👉 https://t.co/n9cXP6JV8i#TableTennis #PingPong pic.twitter.com/3n4kI4NjLo — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) December 19, 2023





"Our vision for World Table Tennis has always been to deliver premium, unique events across the WTT Series. We are excited to welcome Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort into the WTT family, and we are thrilled to see the world's best table tennis stars returning to the South Korea for a WTT event for the first time. 2024 promises to be a great year of incredible action for the best stars of our sport," said Steve Dainton, Chief Executive Officer of World Table Tennis.





South Korea will host two elite events in less than a month: in February, it will welcome the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Busan, and in March, the first WTT event in the Republic of Korea, thus boosting fans and generating new athletes who aspire to become stars like South Koreans Shin Yubin, Jeon Jihee, Jang Woojin, Lim Jonghoon, and Lee Sang Su.





"We are delighted to have two marquee events being hosted in the Republic of Korea in 2024. The WTTC Finals in Busan and the WTT Champions in Incheon will be an incredible opportunity for fans here and around the world to see the best stars in action. Hosting major events like these will provide boys and girls with the dream of representing the Republic of Korea on the big stage in the future," added Ryu Seung-Min, President of the Korean Table Tennis Association, Co-President of the Busan 2024 Organizing Committee, and IOC Member.