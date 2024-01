Kenyan police reported that they have arrested two individuals in connection with the stabbing that resulted in the death of Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat over the weekend.

The police in the East African country, situated on the coast of the Indian Ocean, have detained two individuals, approximately thirty years old, who are considered the prime suspects in the murder of the Kenyan-born athlete, Benjamin Kiplagat, who represented Uganda on the international stage.

Two men were apprehended on the outskirts of the town of Eldoret, in the Rift Valley, according to the local police commander, Stephen Okal. "The two suspects are known criminals who have been terrorizing members of the public," Okal told AFP. "We are in an advanced stage of the investigations and are likely to take them to court tomorrow."

Athlete Kiplagat, born in Kenya, gained global fame by representing Uganda internationally in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, winning silver at the 12th World Junior Athletics Championships held in Poland in 2008, and bronze at the 18th African Athletics Championships in 2012 in Benin. He also represented Uganda in the Olympics and World Championships. He made the semi-finals of the event in the 2012 Olympics in London and also competed in Rio in 2016.

World Athletics, the global governing body for athletics, expressed being "shocked and saddened" by Kiplagat's death and extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues via the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Regarding the murder, it is known that the 34-year-old athlete's body was found in a car on Saturday night with a deep knife wound to the neck. Although the motive for the murder was still unknown, police stated that investigations revealed Kiplagat had been "ambushed" by the two men before colliding his car with their motorcycle. "This likely provoked them to commit that violent act," Commander Okal told AFP, referring to the stabbing inflicted on the athlete.

He also mentioned that one of the suspects had been arrested with a knife believed to have been used in the murder of the Kenyan athlete, who had a career spanning 18 years representing Uganda.

This incident adds to the murder in October 2021 of the prominent Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop. The world record holder for the women's 10-kilometre road race and a specialist in the 5,000 metres was found stabbed in her home in Iten, a training center near Eldoret, at the age of 25.