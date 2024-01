PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the extension of the deadline that expired on 31 December to continue negotiations with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF). Additionally, there is an intention to incorporate PIF and other minority co-investors, such as SSG and DP World Tour.

Regarding the deadline set in June 2023 for negotiations with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF), the PGA Tour has extended it due to a lack of agreements to find a solution within the PGA Tour structure.

In a statement, the American circuit provided an update on the situation, responding to the commitment to increased transparency during the negotiations. The statement announces the extension of the deadline for continued negotiations with PIF, this time without specifying a new deadline. Only, as expected, it was announced that the agreement with American investors, grouped under the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), a consortium of investors in professional sports teams based in the United States, is in the final stages.

"Our goal for 2024 is to reach agreements with SSG, PIF, and DP World Tour, incorporating them as minority co-investors in PGA Tour Enterprises. These partnerships will allow us to unite, innovate, and invest in golf for the benefit of players, fans, and sponsors," highlights the press release.

This investment group includes Fenway Sports Group, the owner of teams such as the Boston Red Sox in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, and the Liverpool F.C. in the English Premier League, one of the most important football teams globally.

"We have made significant progress and provided SSG with the necessary information for due diligence. As we progress in our discussions, we focus on finalizing terms and drafts of the necessary documents," the statement reads.

"We continue our active and productive discussions with PIF and DP World Tour. Although initially there was a deadline until December 31, 2023, to reach an agreement, we are working to extend our negotiations throughout the next year, based on the progress we have made to date," said Monahan.

Furthermore, the text highlights an unannounced development: the PGA Tour's intention to include SSG, PIF, and DP World Tour as minority co-investors within the PGA Tour structure.

According to Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour's goal for 2024 is to reach agreements with SSG, PIF, and DP World Tour, based in Europe, to join as minority co-investors in PGA Tour Enterprises.

It is worth noting that last June, the PGA Tour, PIF, and DP World Tour announced a framework agreement to host their commercial operations in a new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, and had set the end of the year 2023 as the deadline to reach an agreement.

The framework agreement with PIF, which occurred after the PGA Tour lost several high-profile names to LIV Golf, divided the golf world and even irritated U.S. senators who had labeled the deal as "sports washing," considering that the kingdom used sports to enhance its reputation while facing criticism for its human rights record.

The reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm, who had long been a vocal opponent of LIV Golf, decided to change his mind. GETTY IMAGES





This deadline comes at a challenging time for the future of the PGA Tour. The reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm, who had long been a vocal opponent of LIV Golf, decided to "switch sides" on December 7th and join the rival league for a multimillion-dollar deal rumored to be around $500 million.

It is important to remember that the PGA Tour is the preeminent professional circuit in the United States, akin to the NBA or NFL in terms of importance or like the FIFA World Cup in football.

On the other hand, LIV Golf is a recently established professional circuit sponsored by the Public Investment Fund, or in other words, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. This matter has strong commercial roots, but it is not the only aspect. It represents the ongoing struggle between East and West, now reflected as the battle of petrodollars against traditional revenues. In other words, the fight of the so-called "free world" against the wealthy Arab "dictatorships" that can influence everything with their money.

The 2024 PGA TOUR Season begins next week at The Sentry.



The field of 59 is made up of 35 players who won on TOUR in 2023 and 24 others who qualified by finishing in the top 50 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List.



So far, the circuits will operate independently: LIV Golf will hold most of its 14-event season in 2024 outside the United States, and the PGA Tour will return to an annual calendar for the first time since 2012, with five of its eight limited-field events without cuts, partly in response to the structure of LIV Golf.