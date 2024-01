An English teenager has made history at the World Darts Championships. He has become the youngest player ever to reach the semi-finals. He booked his place with a convincing 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan on the opening day of 2024. He will now face 2018 champion Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.

Littler's qualification was a surprise given his youth, but even more unexpected was his defeat of the overwhelming favourite, Michael Van Gerwen. Van Gerwen was knocked out by Scott Williams 5-3 in the quarter-finals. Van Gerwen's exit opens up the possibility of a new World Champion, with the three-time winner of the elite competition no longer in contention.

The departure of Van Gerwen is further confirmation of Littler's potential as a major contender for the title. The young Englishman is now the odds-on favorite to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy this Wednesday.

Despite his young age, Littler doesn't buckle under the pressure. This was demonstrated by his victory over Andrew Gilding at the UK Open. His path to the World Championship semi-final included a quarter-final win over Raymond van Barneveld, another highly-rated player who could have been a favourite.

"I feel incredible. I never thought I would reach the semi-finals in my debut year," said Littler, as quoted by AFP. "Brendan was just another opponent in my way and I overcame him," he explained, showing great confidence in himself and his chances of becoming world champion next Wednesday. His undeniable skill has made his opponents aware of the top form he is currently in.

Littler is determined to maintain the same level he has shown throughout this championship. This could be a remarkable feat. His comments after qualification for the penultimate stage before the grand final were resolute: "I have the ability to be in the final. I know I have a good chance. I have a feeling I could go all the way tomorrow.

In the semi-final, Littler was up against Cross, who made a historic comeback from 4-0 down to beat Chris Dobey 5-4 and book his place in the semi-final against the English wunderkind.

True to his aggressive style, Littler quickly took the lead. He won the first two sets convincingly. He repeated the feat in the third and fourth sets, going 4-0 up and looking set to win. However, Dolan won the fifth set to make it 4-1 and raise hopes. However, this proved to be illusory as Littler soon regained control at Alexandra Palace and ran out 5-1 winners, erasing any doubt and giving him the confidence to continue writing history.