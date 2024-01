French President Emmanuel Macron visited the National Institute for Sport and Performance (INSEP) on Tuesday and declared that success at the Olympic Games was "within our reach", expressing confidence despite the "massive" challenges of security and transport.

During his visit, Macron first went to the judo mats to meet with members of the French judo team, telling them that he was "counting on them in this Olympic year".

"I am counting on you not only to win medals, but also to inspire young people. Do your best," he told the ten judokas already selected for the top competition.

"You have to be hungrier than the others, there is no other way. Are you ready?" he asked the coaches. "In any case, you are under great pressure".

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with judokas Romane Diko and Audrey Tcheumeo. GETTY IMAGES

Speaking to a thousand guests, including around 500 athletes, Macron said the country was ready for the "unique opportunity" of hosting the Olympic Games and wished the athletes "a year full of results and medals".

"Our goal of finishing in the top five at the Olympic Games is more achievable than ever, which shows that France could have its best Games since 1900," he said. "I don't want to exert too much pressure, but it's sound, healthy pressure."

On the sporting front, France is capable of finishing in the top five on the medals table, Macron argued, thanks in particular to massive public investment in infrastructure, elite athletes and grassroots sport.

France finished tenth at the last Games in Tokyo in 2021, with Great Britain the only European nation in the top five.









"These Games will be a great moment of French pride and celebration," he declared. "Our organisation must be flawless," Macron said, adding that the 68 Olympic construction sites would be delivered "on time" and "on budget".

He compared the 13 per cent increase in the budget for organising the Paris Games, excluding inflation, to the 200 per cent increase for the London 2012 Olympics.

"People thought it was impossible, but we've done it," he said. He added that the Games would also "set a standard" as a low-emissions Olympics, with a carbon footprint 50 per cent lower than previous editions.

"For the last seven years we have worked on this project and you have always been rigorous and creative. I know you will succeed," he told Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"Our first challenge is security, with the constant threat of terrorism. I would like to thank the law enforcement authorities for their commitment."

Emmanuel Macron, at the French National Institute for Sport, Expertise and Performance. GETTY IMAGES

This severity does not take into account the compensation granted to certain key professions. In particular, the police, who demonstrated last week to demand compensation.

"We will ask them to sacrifice their holidays," Macron admitted, promising that this "investment" would be "praised and recognised."

The "demand for excellence" also applies to the organisation, which must be "impeccable". Macron highlighted the "massive challenge" of public transport.

A challenge for the public transport network in the Île-de-France region, which is already overloaded in normal times. This summer, it will have to cope with an additional 600,000 to 800,000 passengers a day.

"There will certainly be stretches where the pressure will be strong", but "it's within our reach", he assured, referring to the government's task of issuing "recommendations" for "daily users" who could be encouraged to work from home.

Emmanuel Macron and Amelie Oudea-Castera listen to former French judoka Frederique Jossinet. GETTY IMAGES

An increase, among others, in the budget for the Ministry of Sport, the fund for adapting transport for people with disabilities or the plan to make the Seine "swimmable."

All these elements will remain as a "legacy" of the Olympic Games, just like sport in schools. They are now "universal" and "irreversible", he assured.

To prove that this policy of "anchoring sport in the life of the nation" is working, the President of the Elysée praised the "three million additional practitioners" since 2017 and now wants to double this figure by 2027.

A great responsibility has been entrusted to Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. He thanked her "most sincerely". It is a gesture of support for someone with an impeccable sporting record.

However, since her promotion to the education portfolio, she has faced difficulties to the point where she considered resigning.

Oudea-Castera and Macron, at the France's National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance. GETTY IMAGES

Nevertheless, the number five in the government smiled alongside the head of state. She seemed to be in her element among the athletes at the INSEP.

"We will continue our efforts beyond 2024, because we also have to organise the 2030 Winter Games in Nice. I give you my word that this will continue until the end of my mandate in 2027," he said.

Political analysts say that Macron hopes the Summer Games can help to lift the spirits of the French and improve their views of their president, who remains unpopular after controversial pension reforms and major demonstrations.