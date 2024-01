It will start in January and run for 15 months. To date, more than 400 sports organisations in Europe have benefited from SIGGS 3.0 to improve their integrity, autonomy, and governance. The first meeting be held place on 25 and 26 January.

The aim is to improve good governance in European sport. To this end, the European Olympic Committees (EOC) EU Office and technical partner Symantra have officially launched the third edition of the Supporting the Implementation of Good Governance (SIGGS) project. It will run for 15 months and the first meeting is scheduled for 25-26 January. The SIGGS 3.0 project is co-funded by the European Commission through the Erasmus+ Programme.

Spyros Capralos, President of the EOC, and Thomas Bach, President of the IOC. GETTY IMAGES

Experts intend to update the content and software of the self-assessment tool to provide organisations across Europe with the latest standards for implementing good governance. To date, more than 400 sports organisations across Europe have benefite from SIGGS.

After completing the self-assessment, organisations can evaluate their practices and compare them with others across Europe before receiving a personalised roadmap and action plan. SIGGS 3.0 will start with a hybrid session to exchange ideas between members.

In line with the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the EOC, under the leadership of President Spyros Capralos, has amended its constitution to improve good governance and become a more professional organisation. President Capralos said: "The EOC has demonstrated its commitment to good governance with the changes we made to our constitution last year as part of the Strategic Agenda 2030, and we aim to convey the importance of this message to sports organisations across Europe.

The European Olympic Committees aims to update working tools. EOC

For Capralos, the SIGGS is a tool that will help improve governance and expectations. The third edition of the SIGGS project, managed by our EOC EU Office, will continue this drive across the European Olympic Movement and beyond. I'm delighted with that work Folker Hellmund and his team in Brussels are continuing this work.

Meanwhile, Folker Hellmund, Head of the EOC EU Office, highlighted the success of the first two editions of SIGGS and said he was looking forward to SIGGS 3.0. He said: "The first two editions of the SIGGS project have seen the participation of organisations from a wide range of sports and a significant number of countries that have benefited from the work we have done."