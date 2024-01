A brilliant performance by the Dutch in Muscat, Oman, saw them defeat India in the final to add another trophy to their impressive record which includes Olympic gold, senior and junior world titles, indoor world championship gold and the FIH Hockey Pro League title.

Prior to the Netherlands' final victory over India, Poland won the bronze medal with a win over South Africa. In the newly introduced Challenger Trophy for teams that didn't make it past the quarter-finals, it was the United States who defeated Namibia to claim the special title.

The final was a display of effectiveness and balance from the Dutch. Their first half was so brilliant that all they needed was a 7-2 win over India in the final. The Dutch were without their captain and eventual player of the tournament, Noor de Baat, who was ruled out of the final with a knee injury suffered in the semi-final. It was an obstacle. But the team played so well that they didn't miss her.

The early goals were crucial. They were 2-0 up after just four minutes and the game was firmly in their hands. But it was to get better. They finished the first half with a 6-0 lead. India did improve in the second half and won the period 2-1, but it was too late for them to recover from the Dutch lead.

Netherlands extends its legend in hockey. FIH

Bente van der Veldt scored two of the Netherlands' seven goals in the final. She took her personal tally to 15, the second-highest of the tournament. Reflecting on the Dutch success, Janneke van de Venne said: "We feel great as a team. We've worked hard for this and we're very proud to have done it today. It was such a tough journey, but we are proud to be here. It's really nice to play against all these countries, you play against countries you never play against, so it's really great to do this and to be at the World Cup.

Netherlands, India, and Poland claimed the medals. FIH

Poland didn't give South Africa a chance in the bronze medal match, winning 4-2. Amelia Katerla scored all four of Poland's goals. She was delighted with her team's third-place finish: "It's great. It was our goal, we did it, we won it, so we are very happy. It's a great success because at the moment we're concentrating more on Hockey5s and indoor, and it's a small group that plays hockey anyway, so it's hard for us to promote for the Olympics or the bigger tournaments. So these tournaments mean a lot to us.

With fifth place on the line, Uruguay never looked back. They overcame Malaysia 8-4. Uruguay took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes. Malaysia levelled three minutes later and the South Americans regained the lead to lead 3-2 at the break. Teresa Viana punished Malaysia in the second half. She scored six goals in the match and finished as the tournament's top scorer with 19 goals. Viana was named Player of the Game.

Ukraine was too good and won 6-0 against New Zealand for seventh place, with Karyna Leonova scoring another four goals to end the tournament with 10.

Challenger Trophy

The United States dominated the Challenger Trophy playoff for ninth place, but only won 2-0 due to another masterclass performance from Namibia's goalkeeper, Petro Stoffberg.

USA emerged victorious in the Challenger Trophy. FIH

Abigail Burnett commented on the US performance at the World Cup: "I'm really excited that we won, it shows our determination as a team and our energy to keep fighting. We had a really hard pool, but I think we fought through it and I think back home it shows that we can compete here and that, even though we're playing for the Challenger Trophy instead of the big trophy, we still worked hard."

Australia defeated Fiji 8-3, and Thailand secured 13th place with a 5-3 victory over Paraguay. Zambia defeated host Oman 11-3 to secure 15th place.

Tournament Awards:

Gold Medalists: Netherlands

Silver Medalists: India

Bronze Medalists: Poland

Runners-up of the Women's Challenger Trophy: Namibia

Winners of the Women's Challenger Trophy: United States

Best Goalkeeper: Marta Kucharska (Poland)

Best Junior Player: Deepika Soreng (India)

Top Scorer (19): Teresa Viana (Uruguay)

Best Player: Noor De Baat (Netherlands)

Result: Match 41 (W) Zambia 11 - 3 Oman Result: Match 42 (W) Thailand 5 - 3 Paraguay Result: Match 43 (W) Fiji 3 - 8 Australia Result: Match 44 (W) Namibia 0 - 2 United States Result: Match 45 (W) Ukraine 6 - 0 New Zealand Result: Match 46 (W) Uruguay 8 - 4 Malaysia Result: Match 47 (W) Poland 4 - 2 South Africa Result: Match 48 (W) Netherlands 7 - 2 India

Final Positions: