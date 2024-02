World Para Ice Hockey has announced that Bangkok will host this year's World Para Ice Hockey Championships C-Pool from 25-30 November with Finland, Thailand and four other teams to be determined.

The Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King (SPADT) will serve as the Local Organising Committee (LOC), having previously served as the LOC for the 2022 edition of the event as well as the 2023 World Para Ice Hockey Skills Development Camp.

"World Para Ice Hockey is thrilled to be returning to Thailand, which has very quickly established itself as a respected home for our sport and will deliver another exceptional event. Thailand's Para Ice Hockey programme is very ambitious, and it is remarkable to see what they have achieved in three short years. It will be great to see which other emerging nations join us in trying to play their way into the future of the sport," remarked Michelle Laflamme, World Para Ice Hockey Manager.

The World Para Ice Hockey Championships C-Pool will consist of a maximum of six teams, including Finland, who have been relegated from the B Pool, and host nation Thailand. The other teams will represent nations that did not participate in last year's B-Pool World Para Ice Hockey Championships and will include emerging national teams that meet the World Para Ice Hockey eligibility criteria.

Great Britain (left) won the last edition of the Championships. WORLD PARA ICE HOCKEY

The tournament will take place at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena and will be played in a round-robin format. This will be the fourth edition of the event after Bangkok (2022), Vierumaki, Finland (2018) and Novi Sad, Serbia (2016).

"With this event, we hope to change the world through sport. Together with World Para Ice Hockey, we can break barriers through our sport and create a more inclusive society that brings people together around the world through Para Ice Hockey," said Roongrote Chaiman, President of the LOC and Chairman of the Thai Para Ice Hockey Association.

At the last edition of the event, Great Britain took home the gold, Kazakhstan claimed silver and France won bronze. Since then, SPADT hosted the World Para Ice Hockey Skills Development Camp presented by Citi last year with athletes from Australia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Para Ice Hockey is one of the five Para sports for which the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) acts as the international federation: World Para Athletics, World Para Ice Hockey, World Para Powerlifting, World Para Shooting and World Para Swimming. The IPC's vision is to create an inclusive world through Para sports.