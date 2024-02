Three-time Olympic gold medallist and two-time World champion, Canadian Meghan Agosta, has retired after 16 highly successful seasons of ice hockey.

The 37-year-old ice hockey player made her debut in 2004 and went on to win three consecutive gold medals at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. At the 2010 Olympics, she was the top scorer, most valuable player, best forward and media star. She added a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics to her triple gold and finished her career as Canada's sixth all-time leader in goals (85) and points (176) and seventh in assists (91). The standout player also has a rich history at the World Championships, where she has won a total of eight medals, including two golds (2007 and 2012) and six silvers (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017).

Congratulations to #MeghanAgosta for winning the Jack Diamond Sports Personality of the Year Award for 2023!



Meghan exemplifies the qualities of a true champion and role model, both on and off the ice. #JDA2023 #RBC #JCCSportsDinner #OnlyAtTheJ @jccgv@MeghanAgosta pic.twitter.com/e1wxiPbT6s — RBC JCC Sports Dinner (@JCCSportsDinner) March 29, 2023

She made her debut with the Canadian Women's National Development Team in 2004, won three gold medals at the Air Canada Cup (2005, 2007, 2008) and gold at the MLP Cup in 2009, and is the all-time leading scorer for the Canadian Women's National Development Team (23-27-50 in 32 games played). "Looking back, as I begin this new chapter with a daughter of my own eager to follow in my footsteps, I am overwhelmed with pride. Every moment and memory has shaped the career I cherish, and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to my family, teammates and coaches whose unwavering support has propelled me forward and whose belief in me has fueled every step, every goal and every victory," said Agosta, who played for the Montreal Stars of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) from 2011-2013.





With the team, she won the 2012 Clarkson Cup and became the first player to win the Angela James Bowl as the league's leading scorer in consecutive seasons.

Her accomplishments include being named CWHL Player of the Year in 2011-12, the same year she set the CWHL single-season scoring record (41-39-80 in 27 games). Agosta won gold medals with Ontario at the 2003 Canada Winter Games and with the Ontario Red at the U18 National Championship in January 2005.

Her impressive resume also includes four seasons (2006-09, 2010-11) at Mercyhurst University, where she served as captain her final two years and helped the Lakers reach the NCAA Frozen Four championship game in 2009. She finished her collegiate career with the most goals (157) and points (303) in NCAA history and was an NCAA All-American in all four seasons.

The Agosta’s High Performance Hockey Academy is Coming Back to Windsor/Essex County July 24th-28th at the WFCU Arena and July 31st- August 4th at the Leamington Arena… Your can Register right online at https://t.co/6XtorDmquQ … Space is Limited… pic.twitter.com/7xcAEARbHs — Meghan Agosta (@MeghanAgosta) April 12, 2023

"I am forever grateful to my family, whose love and sacrifices have been the foundation of my life. To my teammates, who became sisters on the ice, thank you for the camaraderie, the laughter, the shared triumphs and the bonds we forged that transcend the game," Agosta continued.

"To the coaches whose guidance and mentorship shaped me into the player and person I am today, your impact will last far beyond the rink. To the Canadian fans, whose cheers echoed in arenas around the world, thank you for your unwavering support and passion that fueled our fire every game. It has been an honour to represent Canada, to wear the red and white with pride and to inspire the next generation of athletes," she concluded.

Her successful career has not only been on the ice, but she has also made time to study. Agosta put her education in criminal justice and forensic psychology to good use by pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Agosta is a sworn member of the Vancouver Police Department. MEGHANAGOSTA.CA

This led her to take a short break from hockey after the 2014 Olympics to attend the police academy, where she became a full-time officer with the Vancouver Police Department in May 2015. Balancing her duties as a police officer and athlete, she returned to the Canadian women's national team in 2015 in preparation for the 2018 Olympics.

Not only has she dedicated herself to being the best in the sport she loves for 16 seasons, but she has also managed to balance her athletic and professional life in a way that will go down in Canadian sporting history.