German fand have launched a series of protests in an independent attempt to overturn, or at least review, the law that allowed the influx of capital into football broadcasting. Various disruptions have been provoked as a sign of protest.

German fans have launched a series of protests, independent of the clubs, aimed at reversing or at least reconsidering the law that allowed the influx of capital for football broadcasting. The protests have been carried out by supporters of different teams in Germany, without distinction of league or division. They have caused matches to be disrupted in protest at an agreement between football clubs and a group of investors.

There have been at least a dozen incidents in the league of Europe's most important economy in recent days. Throwing tennis balls and chocolate coins has increased in German stadiums, delaying the start of games and forcing referees to abandon matches.

Hertha fans throw tennis balls in protest at 2. Bundesliga match against Magdeburg. GETTY IMAGES

During a second division match between Hamburg and Hanover, banners with a target superimposed over the face of Hanover's president were displayed. The match was interrupted for 30 minutes because tennis balls and other objects were thrown onto the pitch. Similar protests delayed the start of the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich on 10 February.

Fans are unhappy with the agreement reached by two-thirds of the members of the German Football League (DFL), which organises the Bundesliga, to transfer part of the next TV rights in return for a capital contribution to help promote the German championship internationally. Supporters' groups are demanding a new vote, arguing that the deal lacks transparency and is undemocratic.

Despite high stadium attendances and a solid TV deal in Germany, the Bundesliga's international appeal is significantly lower than that of other tournaments such as England's Premier League or Spain's La Liga.

Chocolate coins thrown by fans at the Bundesliga match between Heidenheim and Wolfsburg. GETTY IMAGES

International revenues are a significant part of English clubs' resources, something that is far from the case in Germany and is being studied in an attempt to replicate it. "The aim is for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 (the German second division) to remain competitive in both sporting and commercial terms," the DFL said in a statement justifying the deal, which has been heavily criticised by German ultras and fans. Kristina Schroeder, a member of the supporters' organisation Unsere Kurve, told AFP that "the structure of the club, which is based on control by its members, is very specific". The commercial agreement was reached quietly in December, critics say, with no guarantee that club representatives would vote according to the wishes of their members.

Borussia Dortmund players clear the pitch of chocolate coins thrown by protesting fans. GETTY IMAGES

Oliver Jauer, of the Union Berlin fansite Textilvergehen, says the protests are also about "expressing anger and helplessness about modern football", which he says is reflected in the VAR and increased advertising.

Another fan, Sam Witt, explained that "the protests are being organised by the ultras, but they also have the support of normal fans, because the arrival of investors would change the face of the sport for everyone". The fan recalled that the project to play Monday night games was also boycotted by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

Although the agreement signed last December mainly guarantees the DFL's decision-making power and strict adherence to the 50+1 rule in terms of club ownership, rather than the group of investors, "fans suspect that this will not be upheld," according to Matt Ford.