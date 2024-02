A study carried out by an online betting company has ranked the top 10 stadiums in the world according to their popularity on social media and the number of reviews posted. The list is topped by Barcelona's legendary Camp Nou.

Spanish online bookmaker Genting Casino has conducted a survey to determine the most popular stadiums around the world, according to their popularity on social media and posted reviews. At the top of the list is the stadium in Barcelona, which combines history, architecture and, of course, some of the greatest legends in history such as Cruyff, Maradona, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho or Messi.

Of course, beyond the results and the big stars who may be playing on the pitch, which often takes second place to comfort, fans are also interested in the culture imposed by the venues, the spirit of the team, its supporters, its history and myths, as well as its engineering or architecture, which may be classic or modern.

In short, there is no written or unanimous taste, there is room for everyone. The reasons for the choice will be different, but they will all have one thing in common: the fans' infatuation with a stadium.

With this in mind, the Genting Casino team set out to understand the tastes and choices of fans to find out which is the most popular stadium in the world. Taking advantage of today's technology and associated behaviours, they compared some of the world's most famous stadiums with factors such as social media popularity and visitor reviews to find out.

According to the bookmaker, the most popular stadium is the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, followed by Anfield (home of Liverpool) and the San Siro in Milan (home of AC Milan and Inter, both teams from the capital of Lombardy). The Santiago Bernabeu, home of Real Madrid, the team with the most international titles in the world (30, including 14 Champions Leagues), was relegated to fourth place, while the top five was completed by another British stadium, the legendary Wembley Stadium in the English capital.

It should be noted that the most popular stadium in the world according to this survey, the Camp Nou, is currently under construction and it will be interesting to see how the changes and planned expansion are received by the public.

For the time being, one stand has been demolished to make way for a new one and this work will add 27 metres to the perimeter, in addition to the modernisation that will be carried out. The stadium will have a surface area of 228,000 square metres and a capacity of 104,000.





Stadiums and their characteristics:

Camp Nou (Barcelona, Spain) - 8.16 out of 10

Home to FC Barcelona, this iconic stadium tops the list with an impressive 3.6 billion views on TikTok and over 2 million posts on Instagram. With 7.7 million searches on Google and a high review score of 4.6/5, it is a must-visit for football fans. A visit to the stadium costs £16.29, making it a great value way to explore one of the most famous stadiums in football history.

Anfield (Liverpool, England) - 7.76 out of 10

Home to Liverpool FC, Anfield is famous for its electric atmosphere. It has also amassed 2 billion views on TikTok and 1.4 million posts on Instagram. With a slightly higher review score of 4.7/5 compared to the Camp Nou and 3.1 million searches on Google, it is a major landmark in English football. A visit costs £23.00.

San Siro - Giuseppe Meazza (Milan, Italy) - 7.71 out of 10

This stadium is a symbol of Italian football heritage and is shared by AC Milan and Inter Milan. It has attracted 1.7 billion views on TikTok, 1.4 million posts on Instagram and almost 5 million searches on Google. With a high review score of 4.7/5, it is one of the best stadiums in Europe, although the ticket price is slightly higher at £25.73.

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (Madrid, Spain) - 7.31 out of 10

This iconic stadium is home to Real Madrid, one of the most successful football clubs in the world. It has 1.7 billion views on TikTok, 682,265 posts on Instagram and over 5 million searches on Google. With a review score of 4.6/5, it is an excellent destination for football fans.

Wembley Stadium (London, England) - 7.27 out of 10

Known for hosting important matches, including England's national team games, Wembley has 1.8 billion views on TikTok and 1.4 million posts on Instagram. With 6 million searches on Google and a review score of 4.6/5, it is a true landmark in the world of sport.

Leading stadiums based on various parameters:





The most popular stadium on TikTok:

Old Trafford (4 billion views)

The most viewed stadium on TikTok is Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford, with a staggering 4 billion views. Often referred to as 'The Theatre of Dreams', it has been the home to Manchester United since it was built in 1910 and has a capacity of 74,000, making it the largest club stadium in the country.





The most popular stadium on Instagram:

Camp Nou (2.1 million posts)

The most popular stadium on Instagram is the Camp Nou, with just over 2 million posts. One of the most famous and revered stadiums in the world, it has been home to Barcelona since 1957. It also has a massive capacity of almost 100,000 people, making it the largest stadium in Europe.





The most searched for stadium on Google:

Camp Nou (7.7 million searches)

The Camp Nou is also the most searched stadium on the list, with over 7.7 million searches last year. Throughout its history, the Camp Nou has hosted many important events. It hosted the 1982 FIFA World Cup, including the opening ceremony and the semi-finals, and the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

Methodology used:

According to the website, the research began with a list of around 300 stadiums worldwide, including all those in the top five divisions in England and the Champions League, as well as other notable stadiums outside these criteria.

The list was then narrowed down to the top 50 based on Google search volume. Each of the top 50 stadiums was ranked on different factors and given a normalised score of 10 for each factor before being averaged.