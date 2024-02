The year 2024 will see a flurry of Teqball activity, just like the last few years. The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has announced the calendar of events, including the 250th event, which will mark a milestone in the history of the sport.

The FITEQ calendar for 2024 has been announced, with preparations underway for the year that will mark the first decade of work and the 250th event in the sport's rich history.

Following the most active season in FITEQ's history, with nearly 20 international events, Teqball's governing body has set the date for its 250th event, building on last year's success and celebrating the anniversary of Teqball. Last year, FITEQ hosted events on four of the five continents, including the first Teqball World Championship outside Europe.

Having gained valuable experience last year, FITEQ has decided to take a different approach in 2024, with fewer tournaments worldwide, but retaining the five categories (women's and men's singles, women's and men's doubles and mixed doubles).

Brazil and Hungary met in the semi-finals of the 2023 Teqball World Cup. GETTY IMAGES

With this restructuring comes a new name: The Teqball World Series, with a prize money of $30,000 for each event, and the aim of holding the final days of the tournaments in legendary urban locations.

On the last weekend of May, the Teqball family returns to the Spanish capital, Madrid, to celebrate its 250th international event. The iconic Plaza de España will host the final day alongside the Palacio Real (Royal Palace), a significant milestone.

In the past, Teqball made its debut in the Spanish capital when it hosted the penultimate Teqball European Tour event, which served as a qualifier for the European Games. Madrid set a record with the highest number of athletes - 179 Teqballers from 31 countries - with the Hungarians dominating with Csaba Banyik winning two trophies.

Two-time world champion Suphawadi Wongkhamchan performs an amazing "bicycle move." GETTY IMAGES

At the beginning of July, Teqball will return to its birthplace in Budapest to celebrate the tenth anniversary of this dynamic and entertaining sport. The last Hungarian Teqball event was held in Esztergom. FITEQ will return to the capital after two years. As the final stop of the Teqball World Series, FITEQ returns to Qingdao from 19-21 July for one of the biggest festivals in the world, the Qingdao Beer Festival, which last year saw winners from both Europe and Asia.