The board of the Dominican Olympic Committee has resumed work on the delegation to the Olympic Games in the Dominican Republic. This follows the reversal of the resignation of some of its members last January.

The Dominican Olympic Committee (COD) has returned to normal as far as the work of the Board of Directors is concerned. After an impasse caused by mass resignations that left it in a state of ungovernability and forced it to call for elections because it was below the minimum number established in the statutes. This possibility of a return to normalcy was the result of the return of three of the six resigning members to the Board earlier this year. The six members had resigned on 9 January 2024, but legal advice indicated that this was not enough to force new elections, and ultimately two of the members asked to be reinstated.

The other four also asked to be reinstated, but the COD refused to reinstate José Manuel Ramos (Equestrian Federation), Radhamés Tavárez (Swimming Federation) and Juan Núñez (Baseball Federation).

As a result, only Francis Soto of the Bowling Association, Irina Pérez of the Sailing Association and Jorge Blas of the Cycling Association have been reinstated. This will allow the COD to concentrate on the Olympic year and ensure that the Dominican delegation arrives at the Paris Olympics in July in the best possible shape, which is unlikely with the management in turmoil as it was until a few days ago.

Among the first measures taken by the reinstated board, the president of the COD, Garibaldy Bautista, has requested the complete renovation of 40 sporting and non-sporting facilities that will be used for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games to be held in Santo Domingo in the summer of 2026.

This will be the third time the Dominican Republic has hosted the regional games. The previous editions were held in Santo Domingo in 1974 and Santiago de los Caballeros in 1986. The request was made to President Luis Abinader during the presentation of the Santo Domingo 2026 Games logo and graphics. The request is for a complete renovation of almost all the facilities at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Centre, which was built for the 1974 Central American and Caribbean Games.

In addition to this facility, other facilities at the Parque del Este Sports Centre, built for the 2003 Pan American Games, are also on the list for renovation.

The Olympic Committee is also requesting the renovation of facilities outside the Juan Pablo Duarte and Parque del Este sports complexes. President Bautista said that the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo will mark the 100th anniversary of the first Central American Games held in Mexico in 1926.