The International Fair Play Committee (CIFP) has expressed its full support for the joint statement issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) condemning the possible introduction of the so-called ‘Enhanced Games’.

“We agree with these organizations that such an event would be devoid of any fair play and sportsmanship. Moreover, they represent a potentially catastrophic healthcare risk to its participants as athletes and their collaborators will inevitably try to push beyond healthy limits.”

Dr Jenő Kamuti, President of the International Fair Play Committee and former member of the IOC Medical Commission, said: “We are all aware of the inequity in terms of access to technology, including its use in developing illegal enhancement drugs. Doping is not fair play to ourselves and to our opponents.”

“We urge the organizers and backers of such an event to – instead - bring their organizational and financial prowess to the Olympic Movement for a dialogue that would create an even more level-playing field for all athletes around the world, with the use of enhanced technology.”

The International Fair Play Committee was created in 1963, and sits within both the Olympic and UN system, as a recognized organization by the International Olympic Committee and UNESCO. Its mission is to promote fair play values through sport by recognizing significant acts and efforts of sportsmanship, and with educational efforts aimed at the youth.

At the 'Enhanced Games', founded by London-based Australian businessman Aron D'Souza, competitors would not be subject to the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency. All participating athletes will receive a base salary and prize money "larger than any comparable event in history," according to the games' website.

Those who break a world record will receive US$1 million. Former Australian swimming champion James Magnussen, who retired in 2018, is the first big name to take the bait and attempt to break the 50m freestyle mark. If he does, it will be unofficial.

Backed by venture capitalists, the 'Enhanced Games' will include five core categories - athletics, aquatics, gymnastics, strength and combat - according to their website. A date and venue for the first games have yet to be announced.

Since the 'Enhanced Games' concept was unveiled last year, the reaction from the sporting world has been generally negative. In a scathing response, WADA described the Enhanced Games as "a dangerous and irresponsible concept."

“WADA warns athletes and support personnel, who wish to participate in clean sport, that if they were to take part in the 'Enhanced Games', they would risk committing anti-doping rule violations under the World Anti-Doping Code,” WADA said.

Athletes competing in an 'Enhanced Games' should immediately be targeted for additional testing, WADA said, while calling on anti-doping organisations to test those taking part before, during and after the Games. Wada has said that "athletes serve as role models and we believe this proposed event would send the wrong signal to young people around the world".