Bill Goren will become the new Chief Executive of USA Rugby on 18 March. The appointment, which has been approved by the National Board, was announced on Sunday. Goren will leave his position as Deputy Commissioner of Major League Rugby, which he has held for the past four years, to take on the top role. The change of roles will officially take place on 18 March. This will allow a one-month transition period for the departure of current USA Rugby Chief Executive Ross Young, who has been in the role for six years.

USA Rugby Board of Directors appoint Bill Goren as new Chief Executive Officer.



Goren has extensive experience in the sport. He previously oversaw the marketing and commercial operations of the US Rugby Union Series. The series begins its sixth season on 2 March. In addition to rugby, Goren has worked in marketing and development roles in baseball, basketball and lacrosse.

His arrival comes as USA Rugby looks forward to hosting some of the world's top competitions on American soil, including Rugby Sevens at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the Men's Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2033. He arrives at a very important time for the development of the sport in the country. It is a great opportunity.

"The Olympic Games and the upcoming Rugby World Cup in the United States have immense potential. They offer an ideal opportunity to bring rugby to the forefront of American sporting culture," Goren said in statements quoted by AFP. "The legacy impact that these events can have on the future of our sport is a unique opportunity that we are ready to seize. I am confident that we can turn our ambitions for the growth of rugby into reality." Meanwhile, USA Rugby Chairman of the Board Tom Cusack said: "Goren's appointment follows a four-month process that attracted more than 300 applicants.

With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in sports marketing and development, Goren joins a USA Rugby organisation poised for significant growth over the next decade. As the sport's national governing body, USA Rugby is committed to engaging the rugby community around these events and growing participation from coast to coast.

With major competitions on the horizon, Goren and Cusack will attend the HSBC SVNS in Los Angeles next month to unify criteria across USA Rugby. At the same time, USA Rugby will focus on the USA Eagles Sevens teams and the Youth Rugby Tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park.