By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 21 hours ago: Day five of competition begins
- 20 hours ago: North Korean Paralympians to leave South Korea tomorrow
- 20 hours ago: South Korean President Moon Jae-in among spectators at Alpensia Biathlon Centre
- 17 hours ago: Korean Paralympic Committee and Agitos Foundation sign Memorandum of Understanding with Pyeongchang 2018 legacy in mind
- 16 hours ago: IPC pays tribute following sad death of British physicist Stephen Hawking
- 16 hours ago: Soule wins cross-country sitting sprint gold
- 16 hours ago: Masters secures maiden Paralympic gold
- 15 hours ago: Kolyadin takes men's 1.5km standing title
- 15 hours ago: Farkasova increases gold medal tally to four with comfortable victory in women's giant slalom visually impaired event
- 15 hours ago: Milenina defends women’s 1.5km standing title
- 15 hours ago: McKeever claims 12th Paralympic title
- 15 hours ago: France's Bochet clinches women's giant slalom standing gold
- 15 hours ago: Sakhanenka claims women’s visually impaired title in final race of the day
- 15 hours ago: Japan's Muraoka strikes gold in women's giant slalom sitting event
- 14 hours ago: Italy's Bertagnolli seals success in men's giant slalom visually impaired
- 13 hours ago: Hat-trick of Alpine skiing gold medals for Gmur after men's giant slalom standing success
- 13 hours ago: IPC President issues statement on death of Stephen Hawking
- 13 hours ago: Norway's Pedersen tops podium in men's giant slalom sitting event
- 13 hours ago: Day five of medal action comes to an end
