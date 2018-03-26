Gold Coast 2018 officials have insisted they are happy with the pace of ticket sales for next month's Commonwealth Games, despite the availability of around 200,000 with just over a week to go until the Opening Ceremony.

Seats for the Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium on April 4 were among additional tickets put on sale by organisers today.

They have been released after the final venue plans, including the position of broadcasters' cameras and video boards, were confirmed.

While this is considered normal practice for any multi-sport Games, it has led to suggestions there may be empty seats at some of the blue riband events.

Before the latest batch was made available, tickets were still readily on offer on Gold Coast 2018's official website across sports such as athletics, track cycling and rugby sevens.

A further 6,000 to 8,000 tickets for swimming events, traditionally one of the most sought-after sporting events at the Commonwealth Games, will be released on Wednesday (March 28).

Additional seats were also released earlier this month

Tickets remain on sale for a number of blue riband events ©Gold Coast 2018

Events which are sold out on the official website, including beach volleyball and rugby sevens finals, are also available through Gold Coast 2018's fan marketplace - the authorised ticket resale site powered by Ticketek.

The marketplace allows fans to snap up tickets from those who can no longer attend as Gold Coast 2018 are not operating a refund policy.

Organisers claim it provides a safe and secure environment for fans to list and sell tickets they are unable to use.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie has also been using his personal Twitter feed to push sales.

Around one million have been sold, which both Beattie and chief executive Mark Peters said they were delighted with.

"We have always said from day one that once we have got the venue planning done, we will put additional tickets on the market," Peters told insidethegames.

"You don't want to wait until you have got all of that perfect, say a month before the Games, before you put tickets on sale.

"We made around 3,000 available for rugby sevens and beach volleyball, for example, and they sold out quickly."