By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Final day of Gold Coast 2018 begins
- 3 hours ago: Fearnley wins men's T54 marathon in final race of career
- 2 hours ago: De Rozario leads Australian one-two in women;s T54 marathon
- 1 hour ago: Johannes clinches women's marathon title after pulling clear late on
- 44 minutes ago: Adcocks defend badminton mixed doubles title
- 29 minutes ago: Shelley defends men's marathon title after leader Hawkins collapses near finish
