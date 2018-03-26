Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) President Patrick Fepulea’i has targeted winning a medal in every sport the country will compete in at next month's Commonwealth Games after announcing a 38-strong team for the event here.

Samoa have only ever claimed three gold medals at the Games, all of which came in weightlifting at New Delhi 2010, in an overall total of 19.

But Fepulea’i believes the squad announced by SASNOC has the quality to add to that tally at Gold Coast 2018, scheduled to run from April 4 to 15.

Samoan athletes will participate in seven sports; boxing, lawn bowls, shooting, weightlifting, swimming and rugby sevens.

Russia-born boxer Valentin Kondakov, who is based in his native country, and American Jeremy Dodson, who has a Samoan parent, are among the athletes selected.

Dodson, who represented Samoa at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, was chosen despite becoming involved in a public row with SASNOC last year after he criticised the way sport was run in the nation.

The team also features double Pacific Games swimming medallist Brandon Schuster.

Jeremy Dodson, right, is among the headline names on the Samoan team for Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Samoa's best chances of success are likely to come in weightlifting, one of the country's main sports, and rugby sevens.

They have been drawn in a tough group for the men's rugby sevens tournament, however, as they will take on England, Australia and outsiders Jamaica in Pool B.

"We have high expectations from our athletes who will be representing our country, especially from our main core sports like weightlifting, boxing and hopefully rugby," Fepulea’i said, according to the Samoa Observer.

The number of Samoan athletes at Gold Coast 2018 is three less than the 41 who competed in Glasgow four years ago.

The Pacific nation, hosts of the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games, claimed three medals in the Scottish city as they won two silver and a bronze, all in weightlifting.