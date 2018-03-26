Spain's Beatriz Corrales has set her sights on winning the women’s singles title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Orléans Masters, where action is due to begin tomorrow.

Corrales is seeded first for the BWF Tour Super 100 event being held at the French city’s Palais des Sports.

She is due to begin her campaign on Wednesday (March 28) against Japan’s Shiori Saito.

Despite losing to Saito at last year’s Finnish Open, Corrales is confident of beating her in Orléans and going all the way.

"The goal for the tournament is to win it," she said.

"However, to achieve the final and fight for the title, it is very important to keep our work dynamic match after match.

"Besides, players with a very good level are probably coming to this tournament with the same aim."

Also expected to be in contention for victory is the in-form Linda Zetchiri of Bulgaria.

The fourth seed will be hoping to build on her strong performance at last month’s Swiss Open, where she reached the quarter-finals before losing 21-17, 22-20 to Japan’s Minatsu Mitani.

Zetchiri’s first-round opponent in Orléans is Germany’s Fabienne Deprez.

Brazil's Ygor Coelho is seeded second in the men's singles draw ©Getty Images

In the men’s singles draw, Brazil’s Ygor Coelho is among the favourites as the second seed.

Coelho won on home soil at the Brazil International Cup earlier this month and is targeting at least matching his 2017 semi-final appearance in Orléans.

"Many Danes and Indians are on my side of the draw so it will not be easy, but my goal in this tournament is still to defend my position and reach the semi-final," he said.

Coelho has a bye through to round two, where he will face either India’s Shreyansh Jaiswal or England’s Sam Parsons.

Last year’s beaten finalist Lucas Corvee, the eighth seed, also has a bye through to round two in his home event.

His first match will be against either Finland’s Kalle Koljonen or India’s Abhishek Yeligar.

Corvee sees top seed Sameer Verma of India, the Swiss Open champion, as being the man to beat.

"I can meet him in the quarter-final, but I'll have for sure tough challenges to go through before being able to play him," he said.