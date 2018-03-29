Olympic silver medallist Simone Facey has been criticised after withdrawing from Jamaica's team for the Commonwealth Games because she is unhappy with the travel arrangements to come here.

The 32-year-old Facey was a member of Jamaica’s 4x100 metres relay team that won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

She was also a member of the squad that won a gold medal at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Berlin 2009 and a silver and bronze at Osaka in 2007 and London last year.

“I have withdraw [n] from the Commonwealth Games," Facey wrote on her Facebook page.

"I wasn’t comfortable with the travel arrangements that I received.

"It would have take me almost 40 hours to reach Australia.

"Very disappointed and heartbroken.

"I wish Team Jamaica all the best."

Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association President Warren Blake has warned that Facey's decision could damage the country's chances of success in the relay at Gold Coast 2018.

"Simone makes her own decisions and she has decided; granted when I looked at the itinerary that she got from the JOA (Jamaica Olympic Association), the layover was a bit long," he said.

"I can understand her not wanting that long layover.

"It's a very lengthy layover so we can understand her not wanting to have that long layover, which would just add to the long flight time, but the late notice means that we are going to have it extremely difficult in trying to replace her."

At the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham earlier this month, Jamaica only had five members of the 4x400m relay squad as Rusheen McDonald was unable to make his flight because of an expired visa.

In Birmingham, one member of the team got sick and another was injured leaving the team with only three healthy members.

"Her [Facey] absence will significantly limit our resources," Blake said.