Facial recognition technology for all accredited officials is due to be part of the security plan in operation at the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Plans to utilise the technology are included in the Tokyo 2020 security plan guideline, seen by Kyodo News, for athletes, media and all Games staff.

Their identification cards will contain chips allowing facial recognition technology to automatically verify their identity at all checkpoints.

It aims to prevent entry using borrowed, stolen or counterfeit ID cards.

A security guard at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium construction site

It should also reduce queuing time during the summer months.

Each venue will also be surrounded by a fence between 2.5 and three metres high, Kyodo News reported, while infrared sensors and surveillance cameras will be in operation 24 hours per day.

Machines will also be used to detect forged tickets while new high performance cameras are among other reported innovations.