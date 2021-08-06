By Duncan Mackay, Liam Morgan, Michael Pavitt, Mike Rowbottom, Philip Barker, Dan Palmer and Geoff Berkeley in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Day 15 of competition
Timeline
- 2 hours ago: It is goodnight from us!
- 2 hours ago: France enjoy golden ending to penultimate day of Tokyo 2020
- 2 hours ago: Brazil beat Spain in extra time to earn consecutive men's Olympic football titles
- 3 hours ago: France secure men's handball gold with pulsating win over Denmark
- 3 hours ago: Lasitskene of ROC team wins first Olympic high jump title
- 3 hours ago: United States conclude with gold in men's 4x400m relay
- 3 hours ago: Japan defeat United States to win Tokyo 2020 baseball gold
- 4 hours ago: Susaki wins Japan's fifth wrestling gold with emphatic 50kg victory
- 4 hours ago: US all-stars storm home for gold in women's 4x400m relay
- 4 hours ago: Ganzjadeh claims last karate title at Tokyo 2020 after opponent disqualified
- 4 hours ago: Javelin thrower Chopra wins historic Olympic athletics gold for India
- 4 hours ago: Sweden win jump-off with United States to claim team equestrian gold
- 4 hours ago: Sadulaev captures second Olympic crown with men's freestyle 97kg title
- 4 hours ago: Egyptian Abdelaziz claims women's 61kg gold on last night of karate
- 5 hours ago: Ingebrigtsen beats Cheruiyot to men's 1500m gold
- 5 hours ago: ROC secure artistic swimming team gold with China close second
- 5 hours ago: Hassan completes double as she beats Gidey to 10,000m gold
- 5 hours ago: Otoguro wins wrestling gold for Japan with men's freestyle 65kg triumph
- 6 hours ago: Choong wins men's gold as Britain complete historic modern pentathlon double
- 7 hours ago: Ashram stuns Averina to clinch women's all-around gold
- 7 hours ago: Denmark win men's madison gold as Britian pip France to silver
- 8 hours ago: US crush Spain to seal third straight Olympic women's water polo title
- 8 hours ago: German coach disqualified for punching horse
- 9 hours ago: Cao clinches men's 10m platform title in Chinese one-two
- 10 hours ago: Surmeneli edges tight women's welterweight boxing final to win gold
- 10 hours ago: Sousa strikes knock-out blow to win men's middleweight boxing gold
- 11 hours ago: UIPM responds to criticism of horse-riding section of women's event
- 11 hours ago: Krasteva crowned women's flyweight boxing champion by unanimous decision
- 11 hours ago: British boxer Yafai wins men's lightweight gold
- 11 hours ago: IOC urged to implement human rights strategy prior to Beijing 2022
- 12 hours ago: Korda wins Olympic golf title after holding off Inami challenge
- 12 hours ago: United States overcome France to win fourth consecutive men's basketball gold
- 13 hours ago: Germany edge Spain to win enthralling men's K4 500m final
- 13 hours ago: Hungary retain women's K4 500m Olympic crown as Carrington misses out on medal
- 13 hours ago: Norway's Mol and Sørum wrap up men's beach volleyball title
- 13 hours ago: Queiroz captures Olympic gold in men's C1 1000m after Rio silver
- 14 hours ago: IOC closes case involving Chinese athletes who wore Mao pins
- 14 hours ago: Chinese duo win women's C2 500m gold with Olympic record
- 14 hours ago: Number of COVID-19 cases at Tokyo 2020 rises above 400
- 17 hours ago: Jepchirchir beats Kosgei to women's marathon gold as Seidel claims bronze
- 19 hours ago: Re-scheduled women's marathon underway in Sapporo
- 19 hours ago: Welcome to day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Live updates
