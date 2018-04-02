India have been ordered to appear in front of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Medical Commission after they committed a "clear" breach of the no-needle policy at Gold Coast 2018, it was announced here today.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg confirmed a team had broken the rules regarding needs after syringes were found close to rooms reportedly belonging to Indian boxers in the Athletes' Village.

He refused, though, to officially confirm it was India, although they were identified by media in that country.

Grevemberg claimed a breach had been established but had not obtained a therapeutic use exemption for the needles.

An initial report from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency (ASADA) was delivered to the CGF Medical Commission overnight.

The investigation into whether an anti-doping rule violation has been committed remains ongoing, with a further update expected later today.

The Indian Olympic Association, who oversee their team at the Commonwealth Games, will be asked to explain the circumstances surrounding the syringes during the meeting.

They are likely to be sanctioned for their breach of the no-needle policy but the CGF have refused to elaborate on how they might be punished.

The Medical Commission will now produce their own report, which will be passed over to the CGF's Federation Court, the organisation's disciplinary body.

The Court will then decide the degree of sanction imposed on the Indian team.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg confirmed India could face sanctions ©ITG

Details remain conflicted over what exactly happened, with the CGF declining to reveal the exact nature of the incident until the investigation is completed.

Syringes was reportedly found stuffed inside a crushed plastic bottle and put in a bin outside the room.

According to the Indian Express, all 12 members of the Indian boxing team - consisting of eight men and four women - have undergone additional drug tests.

They have also reportedly been made to sign an undertaking that they do not posses any more syringes and have also been barred from leaving the Athletes' Village after 10pm each evening.

Indian officials have denied wrongdoing.

"The sanctions really depend on the nature of the incident," Grevemberg said.

"It is in everyone's interest that this is resolved as soon as possible."

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie admitted the news had shifted the news agenda from the event itself but insisted the focus would return to the Games once the Opening Ceremony takes place on Wednesday (April 4).

"If we can do all of the necessary work, which we will do, the damage will be minimal but I am a little frustrated that it has overshadowed some of the preparations for the Ceremony but I am sure that will go away quickly," Beattie said.

India were officially warned about their use of needles by the CGF at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Similar suspicions were aroused during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

More follows