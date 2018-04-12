Schools in Jakarta are to be closed during the duration of the Asian Games ©YouTube

Jakarta officials are to close the city's schools during this year's Asian Games in a bid to help ease traffic congestion, they have announced. 

The decision by the Jakarta Education Agency means schools will be closed for nine days during the Games, due to take place between August 2 and September 2. 

"The Jakarta Education Agency is ready to support the Asian Games," Sopan Adrianto, head of the Education Agency, said. 

"Hence, we have decided to close not only several schools in Jakarta, but all of them."

Traffic in Jakarta is notoriously bad. 

The Indonesian capital was named the world city with the worst traffic in one index in 2016 based on satellite navigation data, which found the average driver starting and stopping more than 33,000 times in a year. 

An estimated 70 per cent of the city's air pollution comes from vehicles, it is estimated. 

Jakarta is famous for some of the worst traffic jams in the world ©YouTube
It typically takes two hours to drive 25 miles to the centre from Bogor, the largest of the satellite cities, where many office workers live

Previously, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan had considered closing schools near the Asian Games venues  - the Gelora Bung Karno sporting Complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta, and the Velodrome and Equestrian Centre in Rawamangun and Pulo Mas, East Jakarta to try to compensate for the expected heavy traffic. 

Sopan, however, said that closing only some schools would have been difficult for the Agency.

So, it was decided that all schools, both state and private, would be closed.

To ensure that disruption caused to children's education is minimal, school holidays in December will be cut to compensate. 

"We shifted the holiday schedule from December [to August]," Sopan said.

Jakarta is co-hosting the Games with Palembang.