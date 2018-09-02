By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Closing Ceremony
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Curtain set to come down on 2018 Asian Games
- 8 hours ago: Japan claim final gold medal of 2018 Asian Games with mixed triathlon win
- 8 hours ago: China comfortably finish top of medal standings with 132 golds
- 8 hours ago: Teenage swimmer Ikee named MVP at 2018 Asian Games as event draws to a close
- 7 hours ago: Closing Ceremony of 2018 Asian Games officially underway
- 6 hours ago: Indonesia's vice-president apologises for ticketing problems at Games
- 6 hours ago: OCA President declares 2018 Asian Games closed
- 6 hours ago: Hangzhou representatives receive OCA flag as attention turns to 2022 Asian Games
- 5 hours ago: Jakarta-Palembang 2018 comes to an end
