A dramatic final end saw Australia overturn a one point deficit and seal gold over New Zealand in the open B6/B7/B8 Para-bowls triples at the Commonwealth Games here today.

The home team of Josh Thornton, Tony Bonnell and Ken Hanson trailed 13-12 to New Zealand entering the 15th and final end.

It was a superb final stone by 68-year-old Hanson saw Australia blast two Kiwi stones away from the jack and score two points.

It sealed a 14-13 win over New Zealand's team of Bruce Wakefield, Barry Wynks and Mark Noble.

Hanson duly became Australia's oldest ever Commonwealth Games gold medal winner after breaking a one-day-old record set by 67-year-old Lynne Seymour yesterday.

“I admit I feel like I’m 78, but happy to be a gold medallist at any age,” he said afterwards.

“Although I carry a little weight, I keep myself fairly fit.

"I do a lot of walking, I consider myself fit enough to compete against these younger guys."

Australian also sealed gold today in the women's trebles ©Getty Images

It marked Australia's third lawn bowls gold of the Games following the women's fours and mixed para-sport pairs.

South Africa clinched bronze with a 16-13 win over England.

Australia then sealed a perfect day by winning the women's triples lawn bowls gold medal after beating Scotland 21-12 in the final.

The host nation's team was made up of lead Carla Krizanic, second Natasha Scott and skip Rebecca van Asch.

In the bronze medal match, England defeated Canada 20-12.