A dramatic final end saw Australia overturn a one point deficit and seal gold over New Zealand in the open B6/B7/B8 Para-bowls triples at the Commonwealth Games here today.
The home team of Josh Thornton, Tony Bonnell and Ken Hanson trailed 13-12 to New Zealand entering the 15th and final end.
It was a superb final stone by 68-year-old Hanson saw Australia blast two Kiwi stones away from the jack and score two points.
It sealed a 14-13 win over New Zealand's team of Bruce Wakefield, Barry Wynks and Mark Noble.
Hanson duly became Australia's oldest ever Commonwealth Games gold medal winner after breaking a one-day-old record set by 67-year-old Lynne Seymour yesterday.
“I admit I feel like I’m 78, but happy to be a gold medallist at any age,” he said afterwards.
“Although I carry a little weight, I keep myself fairly fit.
"I do a lot of walking, I consider myself fit enough to compete against these younger guys."
It marked Australia's third lawn bowls gold of the Games following the women's fours and mixed para-sport pairs.
South Africa clinched bronze with a 16-13 win over England.
Australia then sealed a perfect day by winning the women's triples lawn bowls gold medal after beating Scotland 21-12 in the final.
The host nation's team was made up of lead Carla Krizanic, second Natasha Scott and skip Rebecca van Asch.
In the bronze medal match, England defeated Canada 20-12.